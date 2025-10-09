Greta Lee’s Tron Suiting Streak Would Make Shareholders Proud

You could look to last month’s runways for answers about the future of suiting, or you could just look to Greta Lee. The Tron: Ares star has pulled off a series of sleek suits throughout her promotion of the film that prove you don’t have to revert to the infantile “Office Siren” aesthetic, nor comically oversized options to look modern. Instead, Lee has opted for graphic, well-tailored suits that leave quite the impression.

Seen heading to Good Morning America today, Lee slipped into a head-to-toe The Row ensemble: an in-charge wool jacket paired with a pristine white dress shirt featuring a high collar. The twist? She wore it sans pants. Underneath were a pair of knit black tights that created a seamless effect—flowing from Lee’s suit coat down to her sleek heels.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the actor was seen heading to another morning show in New York in her take on tailored finery. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the actor slipped into a menswear-style suit from Still Kelly—the cult New York-based label from photographer Marc Kalman. This time, Lee went slightly oversized with a baggy navy coat that she left open and a pair of matching trousers that pooled over her black boots. She accessorized with cat-eye glasses and silver drop earrings.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Lee’s most high-profile suiting moment came at the film’s Paris premiere in late September. She wore an electric suit from Luar’s spring 2026 runway show. Not only was the fit decidedly modern—with statement shoulders, an asymmetrical collar, and fit-and-flare trousers to match—its striking blue color palette only upped the futuristic edge.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee’s press style hasn’t been exclusive to suiting, however. At the film’s L.A. debut this week, she wore a sheer floor-length dress with a bustle detail from Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior womenswear collection. A few days prior, she wore a look by New York favorites Diotima and Colleen Allen.

For her press tour, Lee could have easily gone the route of her Tron co-star Jodie Turner-Smith with tech-inspired outfits. Instead, the actor decided to remix one of the most timeless wardrobe staples in the suit—with a modern touch.