A raw hem here, an uneven stitch there, and no discernible sign of an iron. To the untrained eye, Greta Lee’s latest ensemble appears to be objectively unfinished. But as with everything the actor wears, these disheveled details are part of an exacting aesthetic, courtesy of The Row.

At a photocall for Netflix’s upcoming thriller The Last House on Sunday, the actor wore a sharp-yet-slouchy set from The Row’s resort 2027 collection. The top was comprised of a slit-open vest under a sheer ivory overlay. The top layer was replete with bright red stitching and gauzy fabric that rippled generously at the sleeves. The ends were tattered with haphazard hems and frayed seams. This, of course, was by design.

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The Row’s resort 2027 collection, presented at Paris Fashion Week in March, exuded the precision and restraint the label is known for—but with an undone twist. As has become the standard protocol with the brand’s shows, no phone photos were allowed and guests were instead encouraged to remember the pieces in real time. Fittingly, the runway was full of playful nods to lived-in imperfection, as seen through chemises with slight crumpling and pearls worn under sheer turtlenecks. Lee’s ensemble encapsulated this effortlessness. At the press event, her see-through top was paired with tailored black trousers, which concealed her footwear and revealed only a simple nude pedicure. In keeping with this less-is-more styling, she omitted statement accessories and bold makeup and wore her hair in unbrushed waves.

Earlier this summer, the star was seen infusing her red-carpet looks with color-filled whimsy to promote Toy Story 5. Now, with a science fiction thriller on the horizon, it appears she has reverted to her streamlined palette and sharp suiting codes. For The Last House—which premieres on August 7—Lee is satisfyingly stripped back.