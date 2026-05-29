The exacting red carpet streak that Greta Lee’s built over the years just got a burst of whimsy. This summer, the actor stars in Toy Story 5, which kicked off its international press tour in London yesterday. While working with cool-girl stylist Danielle Goldberg, Lee showed her first look while promoting the animated film—and, true to form, it leaned on sophisticated silhouettes with a playful touch.

Lee stepped out on the red carpet in a smooth, silky red dress by High Sport. Her sleeveless style featured a draped halter neckline, complete with a long skirt trimmed in swishing red fringe. The piece was also covered in a pattern of small white shooting stars, fashionably nodding to the outer space origins of Toy Story protagonist Buzz Lightyear.

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Like her past looks styled by Goldberg, Lee’s premiere outfit was minimally accessorized. Without jewelry—save for Lee’s wedding ring from husband Russ Armstrong—more focus was drawn to her dress’s astronomical print and textured trim. The actor’s ensemble was simply finished by a smooth pair of white Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps, providing a clean base that instantly picked up the light hue of her outfit’s star pattern.

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Lee’s ensemble also brought a minimalist take on subtle referential dressing. This year, outings by stars promoting films like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Super Mario Galaxy have also leaned on more lowkey nods to their projects and characters when dressing for the red carpet. With her starry dress, Lee is the latest example of how fashion statements can still be made through minimal, simpler ensembles. As Toy Story 5’s press tour continues, along with its upcoming Los Angeles premiere, there’s sure to be more playfully sophisticated style statements in her future.