Leave it to Gucci and creative director Alessandro Michele to freshen up the fall fashion film to showcase their Gucci Beloved Lines, a collection of bags that reference the house’s history and a contemporary approach to the archives, and were inspired by big personalities with powerful names.

It is fitting, then, that Michele and filmmaker Harmony Korine collaborated to reference late night show aesthetics of the past with appearances from pop culture icons Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Awkwafina, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton, and Sienna Miller. The host, appropriately, is late night raconteur James Corden.

Styles, who has hosted Corden’s Late Late show and developed a solid rapport with his fellow British entertainer, really hammed it up for the “audience” in the short. Backstage, however, the two revealed that their dynamic might not be all that it appears.

Keaton, appearing in her very first Gucci campaign, sang a little ditty called “Am I Blue” for Corden and the audience, Awkwafina flipped the script and put the late-night host in the hot seat, when Williams took the stage her star power eclipsed the host so much he couldn’t get a word in edge wise, Miller could barely find her way to the stage, and at least Johnson’s interview fared better than her other iconic chat show appearance.

But the big star of this late night extravaganza? The talent is a huge draw, of course, but for Michele, it’s all about the bags highlighted by Beloved Lines, including the Dionysus, GG Marmont, Gucci Horsebit 1955, and Jackie 1961. “We have them in a show and twisted with the idea that there were two stars: the bag and the actual talent,” he said in a statement. “A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists.”