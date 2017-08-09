The American label Guess has a history of turning girls into supermodels and celebrities into fashion icons. Take Anna Nicole Smith, for example, a then little-known model who replaced Claudia Schiffer as the face of the brand back in 1992 and instantly catapulted to a higher level of stardom. Then, there are the ones who start young, a la Gigi Hadid, whose modeling career began all the way back in 1997 when she began modeling for Baby Guess when she was just two years old; flash forward to 2017, and the blonde beauty is one of the most in-demand faces in the world. Meanwhile, celebrities like Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, and Jennifer Lopez have all done promotional stints for the brand.
The latest up-and-comer to get in the good graces of Guess? The White Lotus and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. In a mark of the brand’s heritage, her campaign directly references Anna Nicole Smith. Take a look at Sweeney’s new campaign and all the famous Guess “whos” over the years.