The American label Guess has a history of turning girls into supermodels and celebrities into fashion icons. Take Anna Nicole Smith, for example, a then little-known model who replaced Claudia Schiffer as the face of the brand back in 1992 and instantly catapulted to a higher level of stardom. Then, there are the ones who start young, a la Gigi Hadid, whose modeling career began all the way back in 1997 when she began modeling for Baby Guess when she was just two years old; flash forward to 2017, and the blonde beauty is one of the most in-demand faces in the world. Meanwhile, celebrities like Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, and Jennifer Lopez have all done promotional stints for the brand.

The latest up-and-comer to get in the good graces of Guess? The White Lotus and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. In a mark of the brand’s heritage, her campaign directly references Anna Nicole Smith. Take a look at Sweeney’s new campaign and all the famous Guess “whos” over the years.

Sydney Sweeney courtesy of Guess Sydney Sweeney’s Guess Originals campaign doesn’t channel Anna Nicole Smith by mistake. It’s for the brand’s new Anna Nicole capsule collection. Photographer Kenneth Cappello used unpublished photos from a 1992 shot of Smith by Daniela Federici as inspiration.

Sydney Sweeney courtesy of Guess The GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection, designed in conjunction with Cali Thornhill Dewitt, take inspiration from another 1992 photoshoot of Smith in Miami by Wayne Maser. Vintage photos and the color teal, reflecting the waters of Miami, are used throughout.

Sydney Sweeney courtesy of Guess The collection mixes current trend with ‘90s inspiration, but Sweeney herself looks timless.

Jennifer Lopez Image Courtesy Guess In 2018, Jennifer Lopez took her turn as a Guess girl. She returned in 2020, and helped edit a capsule collection.

Camila Cabello courtesy of Guess Upon her transition to solo star, Camila Cabello also did time as a Guess girl.

Ireland Baldwin Getty Ireland Baldwin stared as Guess’s face for their Fall ’17 on-campus campaign shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova.

Hailey Bieber courtesy of Guess Back when she was known as “Hailey Baldwin,” an up-and-coming Hailey Bieber did several campaigns for Guess.

Hailey Bieber courtesy of Guess Bieber returned for several seasons.

Gigi Hadid courtesy of Guess Gigi Hadid famously starred in a Guess campaign a two-year-old, and returned to model for the brand for several seasons as a teenager which lead directly to her current status as “supermodel.”

Joe Jonas courtesy of Guess While the brand is best known for its female faces, Joe Jonas’s 2017 underwear campaign remains seared in some people’s brains.

Naomi Campbell courtesy of Guess Naomi Campbell modeled for Guess often throughout the ‘90s.

Naomi Campbell courtesy of Guess She returned to the brand in 2016 to pose alongside A$AP Rocky.

Alessandra Ambrosio courtesy of Guess Alessandra Ambrosio also did several Guess campaigns.

Alessandra Ambrosio courtesy of Guess. She wasn’t afraid to let out her wildside.

Kate Upton courtesy of Guess Kate Upton of course fits the prefect Guess girl image.

Laetitia Casta courtesy of Guess Laetitia Casta did her time as well.

Adriana Lima courtesy of Guess Adriana Lima appeared in a few Guess campaigns.

Drew Barrymore courtesy of Guess During her wild child days in the ‘90s, Drew Barrymore also did a campaign for Guess.

Anna Nicole Smith courtesy of Guess Of course, its Anna Nicole Smith who remains perhaps the most legendary Guess girl.

Anna Nicole Smith courtesy of Guess Her Guess campaigns helped catapult her into the mainstream.

Claudia Schiffer courtesy of Guess. Though, it was technically Claudia Schiffer who preceded her in the role of Guess blonde.