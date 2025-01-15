Prada’s jaw-dropping spring 2025 collection had so much going on that it was hard to pick out a hero piece. Though, the shield-like sunglasses certainly commanded their fair share of attention. Leave it Gwendoline Christie to be amongst the first to actually work those glasses into her real world style.

This morning the actresses showed up to CBS’s New York studios in a pair of bug-eyed glasses from the Prada collection. Christie’s goggles, which she smartly paired with a simple wool coat, featured a geometric shape and a tinted effect. A bright blue raffia bag, also from Prada, added a pop of color to her look as did her choice of yellow kitten heels. Even her shoes were fairly quirky, with a sculpted, Jetson-esque detail at the back.

Photo by Christopher Peterson

There’s nothing the fashion world loves more than novelty eyewear, and Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest collection was full of them. Like Christie’s interpretation, they showed the bug-esque pieces alongside twisted takes on stapled pieceds: think simple utilitarian bombers, mini skirts, and office button downs.

The designers looked to “elements from different eras coexisting simultaneously to challenge any theory of chronology, creating impossible contradictions, points of difference,” according to show notes.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If anyone is going to incorporate a wacky runway design into her day-to-day wardrobe, it’s going to be Christie. There’s always been a theatrical element about the actress, something no better exemplified by when she closed out John Galliano’s couture show for Maison Margiela last year. Perhaps that’s where she picked up a few pointers about translating runway magic into real life.