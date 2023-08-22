Gwyneth Paltrow and her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin didn’t let Storm Hilary from breaking out their stylish rain boots over the weekend. Clearly, the mother-daughter duo were unfazed by the eerily cloudy sky pictured behind them in a snap Gwyneth posted to Instagram Monday.

In it, the pair are seen wearing matching below-the-knee Hunter rain boots—a practical choice for a day of gardening around the expansive Goop estate or for braving the incoming elements. Regardless of their selected activities, they styled the footwear pick in a very Goop-meets-Montecito way.

Matching the green of her boots to the rest of her look, Gwyneth wore plaid Rosie Assoulin shorts and a puff-sleeve blouse from, yes, Goop. Apple instead went the dress route in an off-white vintage Gucci dress (perhaps borrowed from mom’s closet?) and a raffia tote bag. Of course, this isn’t the first time the duo have showed off their joint style.

@Gwynethpaltrow

Back in July, the pair hosted a Goop x Gucci event where Apple chose a simple LBD while the matriarch wore a monogram set from the Italian brand. Apple is becoming something of a rising fashion girl herself, having made her unofficial debut at Chanel’s spring/summer 2023 couture show. She also, allegedly, was crowned a Chanel girl at age four by Karl Lagerfeld, so expectations are certainly high.

While Gwyneth had previously been hush hush about her much of her private life and mothering duties, she’s been more open in recent years. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” the actress said in a 2020 birthday post. “I have the best time being your mom.”

And while Apple is proving to be a style star in the making, Gwyneth’s recent Instagram photo dump shows that she still knows her way around some fashion.

In her “OOTD summer roundup,” as she captioned it, the 50-year-old shared a handful of her recent looks from mini denim shorts to a plunging halter dress. But, like her rain boots, there were two snaps that seemed to reaffirm an interest in controversial footwear. In one, she styled a pinstripe shirtdress with a pair of checkered slippers.

In another, she tried on flip flops that looked like a pair of 2000s Havianas. But, of course, they were The Row. You wouldn’t expect anything less from the Goop founder, right?

@Gwynethpaltrow