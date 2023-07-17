Every few months or so a new Hollywood scion enters the mainstream. Back in January, Apple Martin (the 19-year-old daughter of singer Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow) did just that in one of her very first public appearances at Chanel’s spring/summer 2023 couture show. While Paltrow has posted photos of the teen here and there (their resemblance is uncanny) Apple seems to be popping up more so now than ever.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared another family snap with Apple where they posed alongside Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner. The trio were in the Hamptons attending an event hosted by Paltrow’s brand Goop and Italian label Gucci.

The actress looked sun-kissed in a monogram Gucci set while Apple (who is nearly the same height as her mother in heels) kept things chic in a simple LBD. “GG for Goop and Gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with Julius Few,” she captioned the post.

Aside from her recent string of appearances, Apple has remained relatively out of the spotlight. We’ve seen selfies on her mother’s socials, but it felt like something shifted at the Chanel show in Paris—a new nepo baby-meets-it-girl entered the chat.

Despite making a splash there, Apple’s Instagram is currently private and has just over 1,000 followers so the jury is still out on whether she’s embracing her imminent star status. Paltrow, on the other, seems to be having lots of fun with Instagram.

On Friday, she conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session on her stories. While she usually sticks to wellness and Goop-related topics during her Q&A’s, seemingly, no topic was off limits this time around.

“Do you lick ass Gwineth? Xx” one user asked. Completely disregarding the name misspelling, she answered “Not generally, no.” Another person asked “You got a little homo in you or nah?” Paltrow fittingly replied “These questions are epic.”

@Gwynethpaltrow