Apple Martin is one lucky lady. Not only did the 18-year-old just make a buzzy high fashion debut at the Chanel haute couture show last month, but she also has quite the array of authentic ‘90s looks to pick if she choses to become a fashion circuit mainstay. Martin’s mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, just gave the world a tour of her fashion archive and the pieces she’s saving for her daughter. Needless to say, it is quite the treasure trove.

In a video for Goop’s YouTube channel, Paltrow walked viewers through her closet, which features clothing and accessories from the actress’ various film projects and red carpets. Paltrow began the tour by showing off a pair of brown G. H. Bass weejuns that The Royal Tenenbaums fans will recognize as the pair she wore when playing Margot in the 2001 film. “I asked to keep them because they said no to the Birkin bag,” Paltrow said. But the loafers were hardly the only piece the actress took off a film set, she also has a leather motorcycle jacket covered in patches from the 1993 film Flesh & Bone.

In addition to film costumes, though, the actress has pieces from her various red carpet appearances over the years, like a Calvin Klein dress she wore to The Pallbearer premiere with Brad Pitt. “It’s giving that very ‘90s, ‘I don’t give a fuck [attitude],” she said. Paltrow also saved the pink Manolo Blahniks she wore when she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in Shakespeare in Love, as well as her one-shoulder Ralph & Russo dress from the awards in 2015.

Paltrow (alongside Pitt) in the Calvin Klein dress at The Pallbearer premiere in 1999. Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition, Paltrow still has the yellow chiffon Chloé dress from the 2019 Met Gala as well as an edgy Dior brown suede slip dress from an event in 1999. The actress wore the almost-sheer piece with a large Dior choker to the opening of the LVMH tower in New York. “It’s when I had brown hair,” she said. “It was a real look at the time. I really went for it.”

Possibly, though, Paltrow’s most impressive collection is her Gucci pieces, of which she saved many, like the dress she wore when her now-husband, Brad Falchuk, proposed to her in Italy. Notably, the actress also has a pair of black leather heels with a horse bit buckle from one of Tom Ford’s first collections with Gucci. “These were like the shoe and I still have them,” she said. Of course, there’s also the red velvet Gucci suit Paltrow wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. It doesn’t seem like the actress has the original, but she does have Alessandro Michele’s updated version she wore to the brand’s spring 2022 show in 2021.

Paltrow in the original Tom Ford for Gucci suit at the VMAS in 1996. Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The collection is impressive, as are the quality of the pieces, despite some of them being almost thirty years old. At the end of the tour, Paltrow admitted that making the video made her realize she’s due for a good closet clean out. “I need to do a Goodwill run,” she said. Now, excuse us while we stalk every Goodwill in the Los Angeles area waiting for that Dior slip dress to end up on a rack.