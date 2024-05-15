Haider Ackermann Is Canada Goose’s First-Ever Creative Director

Outerwear powerhouse Canada Goose has its first-ever creative director. Today, the luxury brand appointed Haider Ackermann to the top post, explaining that the Colombian-born French designer will “apply his creative touch to shape the future of Canada Goose product and elevate the brand’s creative aesthetic.”

The announcement coincides with Ackermann’s first campaign for the brand in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda in support of the non-profit organization Polar Bears International. In the images, lensed by photographer Willy Vanderperre, both Ackermann and Fonda wear the limited-edition sweatshirts which are available for purchase online. All proceeds will support PBI’s efforts to “fund vital research, implement innovative conservation strategies, and educate communities about the importance of protecting the Arctic,” per a statement.

Photo by Willy Vanderperre, courtesy of Canada Goose

Ackermann, who is a favorite among celebrities including Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet previously worked as Berluti’s creative director from 2016 to 2018 and recently designed an acclaimed couture collection as a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. In his new position, Ackermann will be based in Paris and will report to the brand’s Toronto-based Chairman and CEO, Dani Reiss. Ackermann will debut his first seasonal capsule collection this fall.

“What drew me to Canada Goose is not only how they have created a category, but also its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose,” Ackermann said in a statement. “The impact this brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational. My hope is that by coming together with the extraordinary climate champion Jane Fonda, we can help drive people to act—and to do it now.”

Fonda echoed Ackermann’s sentiments. “Collective action is the only way we can go further, faster,” she added. “I have put my full force into inspiring planet-friendly choices to address the climate crisis, and partnering with Haider and Canada Goose to bring attention to what’s happening in the Arctic is powerful, important and essential.”

Photo by Willy Vanderperre, courtesy of Canada Goose

The feel-good sweatshirts actually mark Ackermann’s second outing creating hoodies that give back. In 2021, he teamed up with his friend Chalamet to create the “Silent Soldier Sweatshirt” with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization Afghanistan Libre which fights for the rights of women.