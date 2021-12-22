Timothée Chalamet took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news about his latest project, and no, we’re not talking about the highly-anticipated Willy Wonka prequel that took hold of Twitter back in October. Instead of a new movie, Chalamet is currently promoting something very different: clothing. The actor shared a photo with French designer and close friend, Haider Ackermann where the two of them are wearing white sweatshirts splattered with blue to show the face of a young woman. But these aren’t your basic hoodies, they were designed to give back.

In the caption of the post, Chalamet explained that he and Ackermann have been “wanting to make something” together for quite awhile now. Then, in August, they heard about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to do something to help. That’s where the hoodies come in. The pair designed the piece to support Afghanistan Libre, a nonprofit organization fighting to expand the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“As those atrocities continue to spread, we should amplify the voices of those silent soldiers,” Chalamet wrote. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Silent Soldier Sweatshirt—which cost 175 euro—will go to the organization, and they are on sale now, making for a perfect, last minute holiday gift.