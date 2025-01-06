Hailey Bieber Takes Her Favorite Ballerina Flats to Pilates Class

Search up the term “workout shoes” online and you’re bound to scroll past dozens of chunky and probably very brightly-colored sneakers. When it comes to Hailey Bieber’s workout gear, however, the model prefers something decidedly more on-trend. Today in Los Angeles, Hailey was spotted leaving her pilates in some unexpected kicks considering her workout class’s intensity: black ballet flats.

Hailey slipped into The Row’s leather ballerina slippers for the outing (like many It girls these days, she’s taken a liking to the brand’s flat-sole shoes in the past). The pair are decidedly minimal in shape and, presumably, pretty easy to slip on and off which likely came in handy. For the non-fitness crowd, you usually remove your shoes during a pilates class which likely explains Hailey’s preference for form over function when it concerned her shoe choice.

The model’s slippers weren’t her outfit’s only rebuttal to typical athletic wear, however. She wore a buttery black trench coat and an animal print tote bag, both from Saint Laurent.

BACKGRID

Over the weekend, Hailey was spotted out for a rare date night with Justin. The couple were seen out and about in Los Angeles, both wearing rather pared-back looks. Hailey put her spin on the Canadian tuxedo in a matching distressed jacket and loose-fitting jeans. She finished everything off with black loafers (The Row, of course), a woven Bottega Veneta bag, and her signature slicked-back hair. Justin, for his part, paired some statement plaid pants with a beanie hat, an oversized t-shirt, a bomber jacket, and some wild platform shoes.

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Biebers just welcomed their first child, a little boy named Jack Blues, which perhaps is why it looks as though comfort is king when it comes to their off-duty fashion. And really, who wants to worry about all those fussy ties and zips that non-slip-on shoes require?