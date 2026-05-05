There’s nothing quite like coordinating outfits with your best friend—even for the Met Gala. While striding up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s soaring steps this evening, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner each wore a sculptural breastplate. Of course, being the Met, their armor-like pieces were works of high fashion—or, as the 2026 dress code specified, fashion as art.

Kylie instantly made a statement while arriving to the museum in a sweeping Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown by Daniel Roseberry. Her custom design included a pale butter-toned, duchess satin skirt with a corset folded across it, mimicking the removal of clothing—and putting a clever spin on “naked” dressing.

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The intricate design was covered in thousands of natural baroque pearls, sating stitch balls, and painted fish scales, which totaled over 11,000 hours of work, according to the brand. Kylie’s pièce de resistance, however, was a structured, corseted brown bustier crafted from brown toile that instantly brought body armor to mind. Her ensemble was finished with an antique bird head-accented silver necklace, as well as swinging chandelier earrings covered in pearls and crystals.

Meanwhile, Kendall brought a romantic take to the same look with her own breastplate and pale yellow dress, paired with small diamond drop earrings. The model’s structural, nude-toned bodice and off-the-shoulder gown actually hailed from Gap Studio. Zac Posen’s strategic draping and gathering created a cinched, smooth silhouette, akin to clothing often seen on statues.

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True to her own style, Bieber chose a more minimalist approach for her own avant-garde breastplate. The Rhode founder’s Saint Laurent look prominently featured a bodice sculpted from 24-carat gold—the purest form of gold available. In fact, the piece marked the second time she’s worn high-fashion hardware by Saint Laurent, following a similar gold metal bra seen in a 2021 Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

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Bieber’s sculptural bodice was framed by a long silk chiffon skirt and sheer lavallière scarf in rich blue hues. Small gold earrings and rings added subtle metallic accents, drawing focus immediately back to her high-fashion breastplate.

Jenner and Bieber’s breastplates certainly stood out—but they weren’t the only stars wearing the structured piece. Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian stepped out in a bright orange chrome style on the red carpet, while Jen Rubio wore a wooden version accented with carved monkeys. The style has been a standout at past Galas, with iterations in mother-of-pearl, gold metal, and wood seen on guests including Ariana Grande, Taylor Russell, Kiara Advani, and Lil Nas X in the past.

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Both Bieber and Jenner’s breastplates embraced starkly different aesthetics, but took the armor-like piece to new heights. While numerous guests opted for sheer, bejeweled, or floral outfits at this year’s Met Gala, theirs stood out from a pure dedication to artisanal craft. After all, it takes a true fashion diehard to wear a solid gold bodice—whether on or off the red carpet.