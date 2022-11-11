Hailey Bieber loves a good leather traditional jacket, but now she’s getting a bit more trendy with that love. The 25-year-old model was seen running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday doing Fast & Furious cosplay in a moto jacket, an eye-catching piece in black, yellow, and white panels. The over-sized jacket was covered in zipper details and almost engulfed the black Balenciaga minidress underneath.

The little black dress featured a mock-turtleneck, a white graphic design across her chest, and was split by a white panel at the hips. The very short skirt had a slit exposing even more of Bieber’s toned thigh. She wore the look with black leather knee-high boots over white socks, black oval sunglasses, and carried a yellow Prada Cleo shoulder bag.

Numerous celebrities, including Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, have beens spotted in the throwback moto jacket style in recent months.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The pictures were taken a day after the Rhode beauty founder encouraged her 49 million followers on Instagram to make sure to vote in the 2022 midterms. She posted a carousel of photos in collaboration with her makeup brand, reminding everyone it was election day and asking them to participate in the democratic process.

The caption read, “Rhode futures foundation is committed to investing in and supporting women and helping them direct their own futures. from abortion access to health care - issues that impact women are on the ballot. it is more important than ever that women have their voices heard and VOTE!”

Bieber even shared a photo of herself with an “I Voted” sticker and said in a video that she “could not stress enough how important it is to vote.”

“There's so much at stake in this election,” she said, listing reproductive rights, education and climate change. Bieber wanted to dispel the idea that one vote doesn’t make a difference.

“It's not true,” she insisted. “Your voice is important. Your voice needs to be heard and we can do this together.”