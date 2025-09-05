Hailey Bieber’s Tom Ford–Era Gucci Look Truly Pops

As stars gear up for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Hailey Bieber is paying homage to one of the awards show’s boldest dressers: Madonna. Last night, amid a flurry of business duties in New York, Bieber stepped out in an apparent tribute to the Queen of Pop—donning a variation of the Tom Ford–era Gucci ensemble Madonna famously wore back in 1995.

Bieber’s vintage separates continued her streak of elevated businesswear—she’s in New York to celebrate the launch of her beauty line, Rhode, into Sephora stores. She slipped into a long-sleeved teal blouse, worn with almost every button undone, à la Madonna, and silk tailored trousers from Ford’s fall 1995 collection for Gucci. To accessorize, the beauty mogul went with black peep-toe pumps, cat-eye glasses, and a structured shoulder bag. Tousled auburn waves and her signature glowing complexion finished the ensemble.

Though they’re from the same collection, Bieber’s pieces aren’t the exact same as those worn by Madonna. Still, it’s hard to ignore the similarities. Especially because Madonna’s 1995 VMAs outfit is widely credited with helping to cement Ford’s then-burgeoning success at Gucci.

This isn’t Bieber’s first time wearing a historic piece from Ford’s Gucci—back in May, she paid homage to Anna Wintour in a spring 1998 dress, just one day before the Met Gala.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

As an avowed vintage collector, it was only right that Bieber packed another 1990s-era outfit for her work trip. Earlier in the day, she opted for a Donna Karan skirt suit—a fitting choice given she recently fronted DKNY’s fall campaign—from the New York label’s spring 1996 runway show. It featured a cropped bateau top with a plunging neckline and a micro-mini skirt in the same reflective fabric. The model polished her look with a slicked-back hairdo, powder gray pumps, and a selection of Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite her penchant for archival finds, Bieber’s wardrobe hasn’t been exclusive to vintage fashion over the past few days. Working with her long-time stylist, Dani Michelle, the model and mogul has turned to her go-to labels to mark her latest business venture. She’s worn layered tank tops from The Row, luxe outerwear and accessories by Saint Laurent, and an in-charge clutch from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous line.

In Bieber’s world, anything can be classified as office fashion—from peekaboo bras and leather suit jackets all the way to holy grail vintage from the ’90s.