Halle Bailey's Best Red Carpet Looks Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

With Grammy-nominated albums and boundary-breaking film roles now under her belt, Halle Bailey seemingly can do it all. First entering the spotlight in 2016 as one half of the sister musical duo Chloe x Halle, she has become a solidified force on some of the biggest red carpets thanks to her whimsical, fairytale-inspired style. Her role as Ariel in the 2023 live action remake of The Little Mermaid has had major influence on her looks in recent months—she has worn captivating custom ensembles that incorporate under the sea elements (think reflective fabric, sea foam tulle, and shell-like headpieces).

And though her role in the Disney film has seen her step into a more whimsical aesthetic, Bailey isn't afraid to take a risk. She has previously opted for edgy looks from brands like LaQuan Smith, Iris Van Herpen, and Roberto Cavalli. The result is a formidable and unique wardrobe that combines classic Hollywood glamour with a modern flair. Below, see Halle Bailey’s best red carpet looks so far.

2023: Australian premiere of The Little Mermaid Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Bailey attended the Australian premiere of The Little Mermaid in a sea blue custom Off White gown.

2023: UK premiere of The Little Mermaid Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The 23-year-old opted for a white Miss Sohee gown for the London event. The crisp number featured delicate embroidery as well as a glittering headpiece.

2023: World premiere of The Little Mermaid Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bailey continued her The Little Mermaid-inspired dressing streak for the world premiere of the film. She wore an iridescent strapless dress by Valdrin Sahiti that imitated the appearance of liquid.

2023: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, Bailey opted for a sheer white Gucci halter dress that she wore with an elaborate ruffled cape.

2023: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actress and musician looked straight out of a fairytale in a sea foam tulle gown by Dolce & Gabanna. Bailey attended the event with her brother Branson and said of her dress “I was really excited to wear this beautiful dress to go into the fairytale world and give them a princess for one day.”

2022: CFDA Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York, Bailey sported an ab-baring pink Carolina Herrera number. She rounded out the look with emerald earrings and a yellow clutch.

2022: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images For her first time at the Academy Awards, the star wore a sultry turquoise Roberto Cavalli dress that she styled with coordinating heels.

2021: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bailey glowed at the 2021 Met Gala in a pink tasseled Rodarte ensemble.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before watching her sister Chlöe perform onstage, Halle rocked a white cut out Mônot dress on the carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

2021: American Music Awards ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images At the American Music Awards, Bailey donned a lace up velvet LaQuan Smith dress.

2019: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Bailey sisters wore coordinating Iris Van Herpen looks for the 2019 Grammys.

2018: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Halle wore a light yellow Valentino column dress for the American Music Awards—she was attending with her sister Chlöe who wore a similar green look.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Bailey sisters again opted for Iris Van Herpen—this time wearing intricate 3D printed gowns for the MTV Video Music Awards.