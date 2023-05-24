Halle Bailey's Best Red Carpet Looks Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

With Grammy-nominated albums and boundary-breaking film roles now under her belt, Halle Bailey seemingly can do it all. First entering the spotlight in 2016 as one half of the sister musical duo Chloe x Halle, she has become a solidified force on some of the biggest red carpets thanks to her whimsical, fairytale-inspired style. Her role as Ariel in the 2023 live action remake of The Little Mermaid has had major influence on her looks in recent months—she has worn captivating custom ensembles that incorporate under the sea elements (think reflective fabric, sea foam tulle, and shell-like headpieces).
And though her role in the Disney film has seen her step into a more whimsical aesthetic, Bailey isn't afraid to take a risk. She has previously opted for edgy looks from brands like LaQuan Smith, Iris Van Herpen, and Roberto Cavalli. The result is a formidable and unique wardrobe that combines classic Hollywood glamour with a modern flair. Below, see Halle Bailey’s best red carpet looks so far.