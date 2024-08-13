How Halle Berry Brought Pageant Girl Style to the Red Carpet

What comes to mind when you think of Halle Berry? Her transition from a Miss World contestant to a global A-Lister? Her complete domination of the silver screen in the 2000s? Her role as Catwoman in the titular film or Storm in the X-Men movies? Or maybe her historic Oscar win in 2002, when she became the first Black woman to take home the award for Best Actress? Upon hearing her name, you might also think of her prowess on the red carpet, and all the eye-catching dresses she has worn over the years while taking home an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two SAG Awards. The actress has always been a style maven—especially in the first decade of the 21st century—often making it onto the best dressed list thanks to her relationships with Elie Saab and Versace. Of course, it was the former who dressed her in the burgundy dress with a completely sheer bodice for her big Oscar night over two decades ago, a moment still discussed today by the fashion-obsessed. Since then, her style hasn’t changed much. Berry still loves sheer moments as much as she loves sparkle, and when she can’t decide between a low-neck or a high-slit, she isn’t afraid to opt for both. Below, we take a look at the 58-year-old actress’s best red carpet moments over the past 30+ years as we wait to see what she pulls out next.

2024: The Union Premiere Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The actress wore a completely sheer, skintight dress to the premiere of her latest project, The Union.

2023: The Red Sea International Film Festival Closing Ceremony Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Elie Saab fall 2023 couture dress Berry wore to the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2023 was an absolute showstopper.

2023: Academy Awards ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Berry was a vision in white when she wore a Tamara Ralph Couture dress with a dangerously high slit and rose gold crystal flowers at the 2023 Oscars.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later, for the after party, the actress changed into a quirkier ensemble courtesy of Oscar de la Renta fall 2023.

2022: Moonfall Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry’s Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini spring 2020 dress proves LBDs do not have to be boring.

2021: Academy Awards Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the pink chiffon Dolce & Gabbana dress Berry wore to the 93rd annual Academy Awards was gorgeous, most viewers were more focused on the actress’s chin-length bob and cropped bangs.

2019: John Wick: Chapter 3 Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry looked sleek and stylish in a Cushnie pre-fall 2019 jumpsuit with a sheer, high neck panel.

2019: Costume Designers Guild Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Sebastian Gunawan Couture design Berry wore to the CDGAs in 2019 turned the actress into a walking sculpture.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Berry loves a high slit almost as much as she loves a low neckline, which is likely why she gravitated toward this raspberry Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture dress.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images While many wear gowns to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Berry went in a different direction in 2018 and wore a patterned Zuhair Murad mini dress.

2018: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Berry sparkled in a sequin-covered Pamella Rolland gown with a black, tulle overskirt at the SAG Awards in 2018.

2018: NAACP Image Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress risked a major wardrobe malfunction on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet in her sheer Reem Acra fall 2016 gown.

2017: Kingsman: The Golden Circle Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Berry’s sheer Elie Saab fall 2017 dress allowed her to show off her legs while still wearing a full-length skirt.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between” Met Gala Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Of course, Berry wore her favorite trend—sheer—to the 2016 Met Gala, though the scalloped details on her Atelier Versace gown brought the design to a whole other level.

2017: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry floated through the 2017 Oscars in a Atelier Versace fall 2017 dress.

2014: Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress opted to wear her favorite designer—Elie Saab—to the Emmy Awards in 2013.

2013: Academy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry mixed things up a bit and opted for a more structured dress for the 2013 Oscars, wearing a sparkling, graphic Atelier Versace design to the ceremony.

2013: Golden Globe Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images Abstract patterns, one shoulder, high slit, and a side cutout—the Atelier Versace dress Berry wore to the 2013 Golden Globes truly had it all.

2012: Cloud Atlas Premiere Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images Berry sparkled in a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress at the LA premiere of her film, Cloud Atlas.

2011: Academy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a sparkly Marchesa dress with a skirt of gathered tool to the Oscars in 2011.

2011: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Berry opted for a lingerie-inspired black dress with a high-low skirt at the 2011 Golden Globes.

2010: Frankie & Alice Premiere Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage/Getty Images The actress mixed things up for the Frankie & Alice premiere, wearing a gold jacquard Balmain suit for the big night.

2010: Golden Globe Awards NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The actress showed off the open back of her lace Kaufman Franco dress.

2007: Things We Lost in the Fire Premiere Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Berry’s cobalt blue dress with a draped empire waist skirt was courtesy of one of her go-to designers: Versace.

2007: Perfect Stranger Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress’s disco-ready Versace mini dress featured a bustier top and skirt covered in paillettes.

2006: Cannes Film Festival; X-Men 3: The Last Stand Premiere Bo Valentine/FilmMagic/Getty Images The over-the-top sparkle of the low-cut bodice of Berry’s Reem Acra dress was balanced out by the simplicity of the skirt.

2005: Emmy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Berry smartly kept the styling of her cobalt blue Emanuel Ungaro dress very simple at the 2005 Emmy Awards.

2005: Their Eyes Were Watching God Premiere J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress looked extremely demure in her tea-length blush pink dress.

2005: Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Berry wore a nude dress with a skirt of ruffles to the 2005 Golden Globes.

2004: Catwoman Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went for a more bohemian look at the premiere of her 2004 film, Catwoman.

2003: Gothika Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress showed off a lighter hair color and a bright orange Gucci spring/summer 2004 dress at the Gothika premiere in 2003.

2003: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Berry returned to the Oscars a year after securing her historic win in another Elie Saab dress.

2003: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Keeping things more simple than usual, Berry attended the 2003 SAG Awards in a coral dress with a keyhole cutout.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress matched her blue Reem Acra dress to her shawl and clutch at the 2003 Golden Globes.

2002: Die Another Day Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry very much looked like a quintessential Bond girl in a sheer, crystal-covered mini dress with an asymmetric hem.

2002: Academy Awards Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Elie Saab dress Berry wore when she won the Oscar in 2002 is still considered one of the most notable in the award show’s history.

2002: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ahead of her show-stopping dress at the Oscars, Berry opted to go simple for the SAG Awards, wearing a classic white gown with a low neckline and cap sleeves.

2002: Golden Globe Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Meanwhile, at the Golden Globes, she wore a brown Valentino number featuring sheer panels and floral appliques.

2001: Swordfish Premiere RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images Berry showed off her legs in a black mini dress with a low-slung silver belt.

2001: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress glistened in a lavender, crystal-encrusted dress with a low-cut cowl neckline at the 2001 Oscars.

2001: Screen Actors Guild Awards J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Berry ditched her go-to low-cut neckline for a red, boatneck dress at the 2001 SAG Awards.

2000: Emmy Awards Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The dress Berry wore to the Emmys in 2001 made the actress look like a gothic princess, and while at first the tulle gown may seem very demure, a closer look will reveal that the bodice was totally see-through.

2000: X-Men Premiere Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Berry proved she was the master of Y2K fashion when she attended the X-Men premiere in a pair of yellow patterned pants, a matching bikini top, and a belly chain.

2000: MTV Movie Awards Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Similarly, at the MTV Movie Awards, she showed up in another classic early aughts look—a beaded set featuring a whale tail thong detail.

1999: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry showed off her midriff in a beaded top and skirt from Versace at the Emmys in 1999.

1999: Dorothy Dandridge Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actress accessorized her white, princess gown with a beaded purse and a single red rose.

1998: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry’s love of sheer and sparkles in nothing new. In 1998, the actress wore a pink dress that featured both elements to the Emmys.

1996: MTV Movie Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry looked like a bride in white at the MTV Movie Awards in 1996.

1996: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress attended her first-ever Oscars in a lavender velvet and satin Valentino dress featuring a gathered bodice and appliques on the shoulders.

1993: MTV Movie Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry went casual for the MTV Movie Awards in 1993, wearing a black suede bra top with a hem of long fringe and a pair of blue jeans.

1993: People’s Choice Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress clearly was still hanging on to the ’80s in 1993, attending the People’s Choice Awards in a bright pink dress she could have pulled off the set of Dynasty.