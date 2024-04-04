A red carpet couple's debut in coordinating Vivienne Westwood? Exactly. Last night, lovebirds Hasley and Avan Jogia attended a special screening of Dev Patel’s feature directorial debut, Monkey Man while wearing head-to-toe Westwood looks.

Halsey sported the label’s “Cocette” dress, a bridal white mini complete with a plunging neckline and ruched detailing along the skirt. Their party dress featured a corseted bodice (a tried-and-true Westwood signature) and an asymmetrical shoulder strap on one side. The singer dressed up their outfit—cut perfectly to show off their series of tattoos—with open-toe sandal heels, silver jewels, and a slick pixie cut. Halsey has been a major champion of the avant-garde British brand over the years and recently attended their Paris Fashion Week runway show back in early March. So, it’s rather fitting that both the singer and their boyfriend would slip into some Westwood designs for their red carpet debut.

Jogia, for his part, opted to dabble in the Westwood archives. He sported a sleek suit, sourced from Pechuga Vintage, that debuted as part of the brand’s spring 2017 collection. The actor’s jacket and dress pants were lined with a black and white pinstripe throughout. In a nod to the ivory of his partner’s mini dress, Jogia sported a plunging off-white satin shirt underneath and rounded everything out with a black belt and brown Chelsea boots.

Although Halsey and Jogia have only been rumored to be an item since late June, they’ve already provided some insight into their coordinating fashion prior to their Wednesday outing. Back in January, the pair attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in their finest court-side fashion. Halsey went casual chic in baggy denim that they paired with a black tank top and matching heels while Jogia continued his tailoring streak with a gray suit set, sunglasses, and pointed-toe boots.

While things between the musician and actor are fairly new, their couples' style is already taking shape. Expect an edgy-meets-chic situation from Halsey and a dandy-inspired suit from Jogia. Oh, and don’t be surprised if there’s a little bit of Vivienne Westwood sprinkled in.