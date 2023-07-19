It’s a difficult task to predict what to expect when it comes to Harry Styles’ wardrobe. We’ve seen the Brit in everything from belted pantsuits, to feather boas, and even squid attire? No matter the occasion, it seems like Styles is intent on keeping fans on their toes with his fashion choices. Well, on Wednesday, the musician seemed to be in the mood to mix things up once again.

For his “Daylight” music video, Styles took his signature style to, well, the circus. The Tanu Muino-directed video sees the artist walk through an outdoor circus where he mingles amongst weightlifters, horses, tightrope walkers, and acrobats. About mid way through the video, Styles takes on some circus abilities of his own—flying through the sky after being shot out of a cannon.

Such a scene would be enough to satisfy for most artists. But, of course, Styles had to throw in some pretty stellar looks to match the video’s setting. His first ensemble is perhaps the most simple—a black silk jumpsuit that had three oversized pink bows up top.

Then, for his flight path, Styles changed into a yellow jumpsuit created by London designer Ed Marler. The piece follows an almost singlet-like silhouette—a plunging neckline that moved into very short shorts. But the main focus of the look was certainly the layers of crystal and chain embroidery that filled the piece. Not to mention the yellow and black feathered wings that he wore while flying.

For his last look of the video, Styles opted for more black, this ensemble a touch more tailored than his previous jumpsuit. The look featured a cropped jacket and fitted trousers, both with bold white detailing that seemed to imitate human anatomy.

That look comes courtesy of Steve O Smith, a young Britain-based designer who Styles’s longtime stylist Harry Lambert has previously collaborated with.

The latest “Daylight” video is actually the second visual that Styles has taken part in for the song. Last year, he teamed up with James Cordon for an impromptu video with a $300 budget. Even then, his rainbow striped t-shirt and sequined vest looked circus-approved.

“I can’t stress this enough: This was all James’ idea,” the actor explained. “I was in a Christopher Nolan movie. Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do a ‘Carpool Karaoke?’”