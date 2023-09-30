Hermès Spring 2024: What a Wonderful World

The world of Hermès—who doesn’t want to be a part of it? The brand has a vision best described as complete. It’s locked and loaded for the devoted clientele lucky enough to have access—and those who yearn to. For spring, the runway zig-zagged through a wild garden of meadow flowers (all of which will be replanted to keep things circular) while birds chirped and a melodic flute played on the soundtrack. Women’s creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski had tended a collection idyllic in its precision and control. It was exemplar of what the house likes to call savoir faire—which translates to “know-how,” but is often invoked as luxury-brand shorthand for “exceptional craftsmanship,” often in regard to leather.

Plenty of leatherwork mastery was displayed in minimalistic tailored jackets, neat skirts, trousers, shorts with paper bag waists, and shirts cut out in the back. The silhouettes were clean and exact yet light despite an autumnal palette of earthy brown, black, and burgundy. Many of the looks telegraphed chic professionalism, as if the women were wandering through a park on their lunch break rather than getting lost in the countryside. Then a sporty, sexy, fresh current coursed in a more casual direction with mini apron dresses, ribbed knit bra tops, and cropped halters with racer backs. Suiting and trenches were cut to catch the breeze. Geometric eyelet, herringbone patterns, and jacquard knits added careful decoration; flat sandals and big, open totes abloom with wildflowers underscored an inherent ease. Strolling through the Hermès life is lovely indeed.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images