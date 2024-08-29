Ho-yeon Jung’s Red Hot Dress Is Vivid Va-Va-Voom in Venice

Some stars might shy away from wearing the color red during a red carpet appearance in fear of blending in with the walkway below them. But not Ho-yeon Jung who just slipped into a blazing, red-hot gown for the Venice Film Festival premiere of Disclaimer.

Jung touched down on the step and repeat today in a custom outfit from Louis Vuitton’s womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Upon close inspection, the actress’s dress was designed with what seems like thousands of micro-sized sequins. The detail brought a classic sheen to her look that extended to the train at the back. Aside from spaghetti straps and some dramatic draping up top, the remainder of Jung’s dress was fairly simple—really, with a color this headline-grabbing, why not let it do the heavy lifting? She styled the piece with black sandal heels, diamond cocktail rings, and dramatic chandelier earrings. For the perfect beauty tie-in, Jung rocked her dyed red hair in tousled bombshell waves.

Jung, a model-turned-actress who shot to fame for her role in Squid Game, joined a star-studded cast on Thursday for the premiere of director Alfonso Cuarón’s new limited series. It will be Jung’s first TV appearance since her turn in the 2021 Netflix show.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After flying solo, Jung posed for photos with her Disclaimer co-star Cate Blanchett. The Australian actress continued her love affair with back cleavage, dressing up a plunging Armani Privé jumpsuit with ladylike pearls.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Jung will play a woman named Kim in Disclaimer which, per an official synopsis, “follows Catherine Ravenscroft, a television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the transgressions of long-respected institutions.” The series stars Blanchett, Jung, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, and Lesley Manville.