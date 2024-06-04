Emma D’Arcy & Olivia Cooke Have a Stunnin’ Red Carpet Reunion

Onscreen enemies Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen AKA Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy put aside their Shakespearean-level rivalry for an evening of celebration. The House of the Dragon actors got together in New York City on Monday night for the premiere of the Max show’s second season. Unsurprisingly, the results were “stunnin’.”

D’Arcy attended the event in a glamorous suited look from Celine, featuring leather pants and a crystal-encrusted long jacket. The actor wore their hair slicked back, and posed with their hand in their pocket, emitting the effortlessly cool aura we’ve come to expect from D’Arcy.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

But if D’Arcy was representing Team Blacks (the Targaryen contingent of the impending civil war for the Iron Throne) with an all-black look, Cooke, a member of Team Green, did not get the memo. The actor arrived to the premiere in a draped blue dress from the Loewe fall 2024 collection, featuring a turtleneck, dramatic side cutouts, and an oversized belt that sat at her midsection. It would have been the obvious choice for Cooke to show up to the premiere in an emerald gown a la Cynthia Erivo who has been embracing the color in the name of Elphaba. But Cooked eschewed theme dressing, which is honestly refreshing considering the onslaught we’ve faced from premieres as of late.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

D’Arcy posed with Cooke, as well as her onscreen husband (and uncle), Matt Smith, on the red carpet. Also in attendance was season two newcomer, Gayle Rankin, who was seemingly more inspired by the show than her fellow castmates when getting dressed for the evening. The Glow actress attended the event in a corseted Dilara Fındıkoğlu dress from the designer’s fall/winter 2024 collection. Not necessarily something you would find in 129 AC—which is around when HOTD is set—but definitely more medieval than others. Tom Glynn-Carney, meanwhile, who plays Aegon II, showed off his undoubted Team Green allegiance in an emerald velvet jacket, which he wore atop a ruffled shirt with a little black ribbon tied around his neck.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In all, it was a stylish red carpet as the cast came together to celebrate another season of the Game of Thrones prequel. Of course, when HOTD premieres on June 16th, all that camaraderie will fly out the window as the dragons turn on each other in all-out war.