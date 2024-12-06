Old Hollywood doesn’t only have to be about ivory laces and vintage pearls. Look no further than Ho-yeon Jung, who took to the red carpet yesterday in a liquid Louis Vuitton confection that was the perfect blend of classic and modern.

The model and actress attended the opening ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival in a custom dress from Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Like many of Ghesquière’s best red carpet designs, the emphasis of Jung’s pale purple outfit was placed upon its silhouette—rather than any vibrant color or motif. The design featured a one-shoulder bodice that expanded into a sculptural layer at the waist. The detail was almost peplum-esque, but flared out into something completely unique. It also featured pockets on either side which are yet again surging in popularity among red carpet dressers recently. The rest of Jung’s dress was rather simple, something which she picked up on with her subdued hair and makeup choices.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jung has been all about these types of classic-meets-modern looks recently. During the London premiere of Disclaimer in October, the actress again opted for a custom Louis Vuitton number that was marked by its structure. Her strapless dress featured a fitted bodice that fanned out into a major flared skirt. The shape was reminiscent of a bygone Hollywood era, but modern enough to stand on its own.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the Venice Film Festival premiere of Disclaimer in August, Jung turned up the heat in a red sequined Louis Vuitton dress. This look was more in keeping with current red carpet trends—namely, the vibrant cherry color—but was still something that would withstand the test of time, no matter the decade.

Clearly, Jung and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have hit a stride in their collaboration.