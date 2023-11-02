The New Hunger Games Class Makes a Stylish Debut

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is taking fans back to Panem for the first time in eight years. Sadly, the original blockbuster’s leading lady, Jennifer Lawrence, is not coming along for the prequel. Instead, the film will feature stars Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Viola Davis, among others. And on Wednesday, select members of the cast made their stylish debut in New York City.

Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Josh Andres Rivera attended an event in Times Square to promote the film. You might be thinking, “girl the strike!” Don’t worry—thanks to an interim SAG-AFTRA Agreement, the cast is allowed to engage in promotional activities before the mid-November release. (Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and the Adam Driver–led Ferrari were granted similar access.)

The trio put on their best wears for the occasion. Blyth, who plays Coriolanus Snow, appeared in a casually tailored look consisting of gray pleated pants, a sheer undershirt, and a pastel blue button-down. The British actor completed his look with a pink, strong-shouldered coat and black puddle boots. To his left, Zegler had her fun with color blocking, too.

The 22-year-old, who plays the leading role of Lucy Gray Baird, showed up in an asymmetrical button-down that she paired with a dramatic feather maxi skirt. The piece was designed in an ombre color, fading from light to dark, and was just short enough to highlight her pointed heels. Zegler’s co-star (and boyfriend) Rivera kept things simple in a deep red two-piece suit, black T-shirt, and leather dress shoes.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins’s novel of the same name, takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) appeared in The Hunger Games universe. It centers around Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) as he becomes the leader of Panem and later mentors Baird, played by Zegler, during the Hunger Games competition. Davis plays Volumnia Gaul, the Head Gamemaker of the games, while Schafer takes on the role of Tigris Snow, the cousin of Coriolanus. Olivia Rodrigo also recorded an original song for the prequel.

“I am so beyond thankful to Lionsgate and SAG-AFTRA for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on November 17,” Zegler said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them.”