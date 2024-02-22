Stars galore have descended upon Milan for the Italian city’s fall 2024 runway season and, naturally, they’re busy mingling on the Frow (Front Row, that is). Today, the actresses Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson buddied up during the Prada catwalk spectacle in their finest, and very signature, takes on retro fashion.

Raf Smions and Miuccia Prada always draw a starry crowd to their presentations and this season was no different—Schafer and Watson were posted up next to the likes of Letitia Wright, Amandla Stenberg, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Schafer, who dazzled in Maison Margiela couture at the Berlinale Film Festival just a few days ago, cut a chic figure in a ’60s-inspired Prada men’s coat that she fashioned into a maxi dress. “The trenches were stand out pieces,” Schafer told Vogue of the brand’s menswear collection, adding “the one I chose allows a perfect blend of everyday, and some sort of heightened character.”

The off-white piece featured a statement, high-neck collar, buttons down the front, and straps along the shoulders and sleeves. The actress topped off her no-pants look with a mini nylon bag (with a Satyr head functioning as a clasp that Schafer called “adorable and terrifying at the same time”) and sheer black tights. Schafer’s wide-framed eyeglasses added a Geek Chic twist to her show look as did her pointed-toe stilettos.

Watson got in on the retro feel of Schafer’s look, but with the very on-trend addition of some sheer fabric. The Brit’s navy coat was indicative of the kind of ’90s minimalism that defined Miuccia Prada’s earliest collections for the Italian brand and featured sloped shoulders and a knee-length silhouette.

She layered her outerwear with a hyper-feminine princess dress that she belted at the waist. Watson’s look had a very different feel than the Quiet Luxury leanings she slipped into yesterday, but alas, a runway show typically calls for some sort of fashion statement. The actress complimented her outfit with nude Prada heels and a black shoulder bag.

On the runway, Simons and Prada presented a collection full of satin bow dresses, nostalgic tailoring, and layered knits—all looks, of course, we could see longtime Prada ambassadors Schafer and Watson gravitating towards in the near future.