Hunter Schafer’s Sheer Dress Lets Tiger Print Out of the Cage

You’ve heard the old style advice to “treat leopard print like a neutral,” but lately fashion has been more interested in letting animal prints take a walk on the wild side. Consider the sparkling dress Hunter Schafer wore last night to Euphoria’s season 3 premiere. It amped animal print all the way up, leaving the impression that one of Siegfried and Roy’s tigers had given up the magic show to become a Las Vegas showgirl instead.

Part of Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2026 collection, the dress featured a motif of silver sequined tiger stripes against a gold background. The sequins gradually disperse down the dress, revealing a sheer skirt beneath. For an extra hint of danger, the gown also had sheer paneling in the back. A dress like that doesn’t need much jewelry, so Schafer kept her accessories minimal. If she was wearing any earrings at all, they were covered by her casual beach waves. Her simple brown stiletto pumps were really the only accessorizing needed.

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The house of Cavalli is known for taking wild cat prints to fashion extremes, but the notion is quite on trend at the moment. The fashion dictate has been to wear animal prints in a way that is anything but basic. The current prints aren’t faithful reproductions of actual wildlife—rather, the look is pushed to fantastical extremes, like they’re the skin of some lab experiment on the island of Dr. Moreau. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner was spotted in a beaded tiger-stripe Chanel dress that would have stopped traffic even if it wasn’t done in traffic-cone orange. A few weeks later, Anya Taylor-Joy took to the New York City streets in a leopard-print skirt with spots that gradually mutated into furry fringe. Dua Lipa took Gucci’s sculptural tiger-stripe faux-fur coat for a whirl, and even Meryl Streep has had some fun in a big, bold leopard print. Other updates on classic animal prints have dominated runways lately, popping up everywhere from Celine to Dior and, of course, Cavalli.

Treating animal prints as a neutral is still solid advice, but if you’ve ever felt the urge to let them have center stage, take a cue from Schafer. Now is the time to let them out of the cage.