Hunter Schafer has looked downright mythical in Paris this week. Take her latest outfit, a pleated blouson and silk skirt, that she wore to the Diner De La Mode benefit last night for example.

There was an otherworldly feel to Schafer’s look, from the Victorian-esque pleats on her top to her fluorescent yellow ballet heels that added a jolt of color to things. Her silk skirt was maxi length, but she scrunched it up for an editorial effect on the step and repeat. (The real ones know that Schafer used to rule the Paris runways as a model before her acting days). She styled her blonde hair down past her shoulders but accented the front with two braided sections.

It looked like something off Alexander McQueen’s 2000s runways or an outfit Princess Zelda would wear if she grabbed an invite to Paris Couture Week. Perhaps that explains why Schafer’s fans have been clamoring for the actress to play the video game for a few years now.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The day prior, Schafer again favored an angelic palette to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin couture show. She wore a plunging lace top with a peplum detail and a pair of cropped pants. She gave her look some edge thanks to heeled sandles, dark eye makeup, and tousled siren hair.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s been some time since Schafer last hit the red carpet or the front row (since May 2024 at the Cannes Film Festival, to be exact) but she and stylist Dara Allen clearly had a playbook for their stay in Paris. The actress’s choice of stark and off-white colors certainly played into the angelic aspect, but there was also almost a haunted edge to her looks. Look no further than the black biker jacket Schafer wore on her way out of the venue for that final bit of proof.