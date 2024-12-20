There’s perhaps no better place to wear a fully blinged-out power suit than the opening night of a Broadway production. Just ask Iman, who slipped into some glitzy, ’70s-style tailoring for the grand debut of the great white way’s latest staging of Gypsy last night.

The 69-year-old supermodel hit the red carpet in a tailored two-piece look. Both her dark brown suit jacket and high-waisted trousers were designed in a glittery, high-sheen fabric that featured an abstract animal print. Underneath, Iman amped up the glitz-factor by pairing her suit with a plunging chocolate brown top—this one was also designed with flashy rhinestones, of course. The model rounded everything out with pin-straight hair and simple stilettos.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The latest Broadway revival of Gypsy features Tony winner Audra McDonald as the infamous Mama Rose, a role previously played by the likes of Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters. Also in attendance for opening night were a mix of New York figures and theater royalty including Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Lea Michele and husband Jonathan Groff, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

Erivo, who just earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for Wicked, opted for a casual red carpet outfit. She wore an oversized gray coat on top of a white button-down and blue jeans. She did, however, have a bit of Broadway sparkle in the form of her metallic, pointed-toe heels. Cox, per usual, brought the drama in a sculptural black bustier that she paired with a floor-length ombré skirt.

From Iman’s retro-esque suiting to Erivo’s cozy number, there’s clearly no right way to do Broadway style. Just make sure there’s some sort of sparkle.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images