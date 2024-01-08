Irina Shayk celebrated another trip around the sun with, you guessed it, sheer fabric. Over the weekend, the Russian beauty rang in her 38th birthday with the help of some supermodel pals and a pair of ultra-risqué, see-through looks.

Shayk’s festivities began with a late night dinner where she was joined by fellow models Emily Ratajkowski and Stella Maxwell. The birthday girl slipped into a completely sheer maxi dress. The form-fitting green piece featured a mock neck and ruched detailing at the waist which created some interest down below. Shayk has taken a liking to various shades of green so far this year—she was part of the hot girl “wear your best party dress on the beach” crusade last week with a sequined Retrofête number. This darker, khaki shade was a bit more formal than the lime green of her mini dress and perfectly meshed with her loose curls, nude lip, and dewy makeup.

The model later layered an oversized matching bomber on top before removing the piece to snap a few photos with Ratajkowski and Maxwell. The former, who also indulged in beachside party dressing, had her own fun with sheer fabric too. While Shayk went with a gauzy material, Ratajkowski opted for a completely transparent floral lace. Maxwell decided to forgo the see-through look all together in favor of an edgy monochrome outfit completed by an oversized leather jacket.

@irinashayk

Later in the night, Shayk changed into another birthday ensemble which could conceivably be considered as her very unique take on après ski style. During an evening of ice skating, the model went for a black catsuit designed with sultry cut-outs and see-through paneling at the midsection. In a compromise with the brisk Big Apple weather and sporadic flurries, she bundled up in an oversized puffer jacket.

Though it looks like Ratajkowski skipped out on the trip to the rink, ex-Givenchy and Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci followed suit in monochrome (sans sheer) in a North Face x Gortex coat that was a bit more apropros than the birthday girl’s catsuit. Shayk experimented with sheer fabric for much of 2023 (in wild settings like the Cannes Film Festival), so it’s only fitting she’s started this year out on a high note.

@irinashayk