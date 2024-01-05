The Fashion Girls love keeping us on our toes. Just when we think we’ve managed to conjure up a playbook to their favorites styles, they pop up with something new. It’s the sheer Naked Dress. It’s bows on literally everything. And now, it seems to be wearing actual party dresses on the beach. Maybe it’s because they’ve already checked off every imaginable type of swimwear trend. Or maybe it’s because they’re on their way to some sort of event after. Whatever the case may be, it’s piqued our interest.

Supermodel Irina Shayk got the ball rolling when she took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her New Year’s getaway. In them, the Russian beauty is seen wearing a lime green dress from Retrofête complete with flashy pailettes and thin spaghetti straps. She eventually decides to take a dip into the ocean and brings her entire mini dress (and see-through stilettos) with her. Shayk has developed a habit of taking her risky fashion sense to odd places—like wearing see-through lingerie at Cannes and contorting her body in pretzels while wearing Gucci’s micro-mini bra—but splashing about in sequins might just top them all.

@irinashayk

The model appears to be more towards the extreme end of the “wearing your party dress on the beach” spectrum. Emily Ratajkowski, sans undergarments, dipped her toes into the Cayman Islands’ water as she slipped into a leopard, lingerie-style dress. Off the beach, she offered up a take on the free the nipple look in a thong-baring maxi.

Now, wearing a slip dress while on vacation isn’t quite reinventing the wheel, but it does seem to have some it-girl precedence. Perennial fashion girl Dua Lipa championed an open-knit dress on a beachside rock in July and a similar see-through version, nestled against a European lake, just a month later. She’s now, interestingly, taken her vacation style in a more buttoned-up direction in the time since.

@emrata

You might be saying, what are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Biebers thoughts on this? Well, the two models unsurprisingly cosigned the trend in a big way during their Barbados trip. They each offered up their takes with some sheer—Kendall in an ab-baring Helsa look and Hailey in all-white LaQuan Smith. While it seems they didn’t attempt their best backstroke à la Shayk, they did appear to enjoy some white wine.

It makes sense that we’ve witnessed a swell of party-meets-beachside dressing in recent weeks. While many fashion girls ditched the usual NYE hotspots of Las Vegas and Miami for quieter, island getaways, they still managed to pack their party clothes in their carry-ons. Now, whether we see the average non-influencer frolicking around Jones Beach in a sheer party dress is an entirely different story.