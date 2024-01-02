Dua Lipa has much in store for the New Year (mainly her highly-anticipated third studio album), and it looks as though she took the last few days of 2023 to engage in some quality R&R. The pop sensation jetted to Jaipur, India where she enjoyed time with family and friends and, of course, a whole bunch of clothes.

On Sunday evening, Dua rang in the New Year quite fashionably with a sultry gown from Tom Ford. While not as flashy as her exposed thong and rhinestone dress from last year’s festivities, the piece still managed to make an impact. The chocolate brown dress followed a simple halter neckline that then split into a cut-out bodice portion. A lengthy center slit added some drama to things while the skirt’s slight train made for the perfect finishing touch. For accessories, Dua went with chic gold jewels and a leather shoulder bag and opted for smokey, natural makeup and a nude lip. “New Year's Eve in Jaipur,” she captioned a carousel of images.

Dua touched down in the Indian city a few days before New Year’s Eve and had plenty of off-duty looks in the lead up to her Tom Ford moment. For presumably a Holiday dinner, she slipped into another high-impact evening dress. This one featured some more color than her previous in the form of a glitzy yellow and navy motif. Dua also pulled out a pair of John Galliano-era Dior pieces for some sight seeing and channeled her inner moto chic as she was chaffeured around town in a red leather jacket, jeans, and an Hermès Birkin.

Dua’s vacation style this past summer was full of memorable moments—like a see-through Bottega dress and a raver chic Birthday look—so it makes sense she would do much of the same for her Indian getaway. In between snaps of her satin and lace crop top and brightly-colored tunic dress, the star took some time to reflect on her time in the country.

“I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!”

