Irina Shayk Does After-Dark Dressing

Choosing an outfit for New York Fashion Week is no easy feat. Luckily for Irina Shayk, her de facto uniform of all-black everything makes the act of dressing up relatively simple. Still, the model found a way to spice up the rather straightforward outfit formula last night.

Seen arriving at the member’s club Zero Bond for a dinner hosted by the brand Haikure, Shayk went full leather school girl. She wore a micro-mini dress that featured a fitted bodice and a skirt with bouncy pleats. Underneath, Shayk slipped on a pair of thigh-high boots. These, however, were far from ordinary: they climbed dramatically up the leg and were finished with a sloped, sculptural heel. She finished her all-leather ensemble with a coordinating moto jacket that she left unzipped.

From there, Shayk accessorized with blinding emerald jewels, including a dramatic necklace, hoop earrings, and cocktail rings, and finished everything off with a high ponytail and severe winged eyeliner.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The fashion editor special of black-on-black is one of the most trusted moves in the style playbook. But Shayk consistently manages to avoid looking like she just emerged from a magazine’s fashion closet. Her monochrome ensembles have an edge to them, usually achieved through styling, whether it be wearing an Hermès Kelly with a latex skirt or croc-embossed trousers with fur inserts running up the legs.

And with her daringly high boots, pleated little dress, and showgirl jewelry, Shayk proved last night that even the most reliable wardrobe shorthand can feel fresh with the right statement pieces.