Only Irina Shayk Could Get Away With Wearing an Hermès Bag Like This

Irina Shayk is keeping the fashion world on its toes. Just when it appears as though there’s a certain formula to the model’s off-duty looks, she pops up in something like what she wore earlier today: a chin-length turtleneck sweater paired next to some floor-length latex, and a demure Hermès bag. Talk about a showcase of contrasts.

Shayk and her toy-size pooch were spotted out for their daily walk in lower Manhattan earlier today. The runway star tapped into the fall knits craze by slipping into a high-neck sweater. It was the model’s accessories choice, however, that really got interesting. Shayk paired a black Kelly bag, arguably the pinnacle of “Rich Mom” style, with a long leather skirt designed with exposed stitching. While Shayk’s Hermès arm candy looked prime for a lunch reservation at some fancy uptown eatery, her buttery skirt looked like it belonged in one of those Berlin raves she just attended. Shayk completed her look with goggle-style glasses and black puddle boots.

Diamond / BACKGRID

As temperatures have continued to drop in New York over the past few weeks, Shayk has substituted her summer wardrobe—and pieces like cut-off shorts and knee-high go-go boots—for a whole bunch of elevated dog-walking essentials. She seems to be preferring all-black everything, like the trench coat and leather Mary Janes she wore earlier this month. There’s also a distinct blend of traditionally “uptown” elements—her Kelly purse, a luxe sweater—with pieces typically more associated with the city’s downtown scene.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

An off-duty look Shayk slipped into last month perfectly showcased that unique blend. The model paired a tweed Chanel jacket and quilted cross-body bag with split-toe Tabi shoes from Maison Margiela. It was very “Ladies Who Lunch” up top, and chic art gallerist below.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Shayk also owns an Hermès Kelly in a very on-trend cherry-red color. So, only time will tell if that piece will make its way into her fall and winter style or if she’ll stick to her recent embrace of black monochrome.