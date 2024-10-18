Irina Shayk Is ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Up Top and Art Gallerist Down Below

It’s no secret that Irina Shayk enjoys slipping into some major, usually thigh-high boots to walk her pooch around New York City. But her latest shoe choice, a split-toe number from Margiela, might be her most divisive.

After shutting down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this week, Shayk was spotted out for a stroll with her toy-sized dog yesterday afternoon. The model’s outfit was pretty standard take on typical Manhattan “Ladies Who Lunch” drag at first glance. An elegant tweed coat to stay warm, some form-fitting leggings, and a quilted Chanel bag in a bold, lipstick red color. Always one to mix things up, Shayk opted for a knee-length pair of Margiela’s controversially chic Tabi boots.

Margiela’s split-toe style has developed a cult following among the fashion set and celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Hunter Schafer. Most stars recently have been preferring the brand’s flat-sole ballet flats. But in true super model fashion, Shayk opted for a pair wih with a high heel instead.

Spartano / BACKGRID

Like her model pal and fellow Manhattan dog mom Emily Ratajkowski, Shayk has turned walking her pooch into her own mini runway. And when she’s not wearing something as divisive as Tabis, she can usually be found in styles like the fringed, Western-style pair she wore earlier this spring. She paired those statement shoes with a va-va-voom Canadian tuxedo that consisted of cut-off hot pants and a denim top.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It isn’t all boots, all the time for Shayk, though. The model will occasionally mix in a more sensible walking shoe like black Adidas sneakers or a pair of New Balance trainers. But when she does choose comfort down below, she’ll spice things up elsewhere with sheer lace dresses and animal print outerwear. Sometimes, instead of actually walking her dog, she’ll carry it around in a croc Birkin bag that likely costs upwards of $70,000.

Between Ratajkowski and Shayk, Manhattan certainly has some well-dressed dog moms.