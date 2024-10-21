A New Yorker needs to tote around a lot of (literal) baggage throughout their day while still managing to look put-together. Take Irina Shayk, for example, who was spotted walking her toy-sized pup while carrying what appeared to be a grand total of three bags.

The most prominent accessory on Shayk’s arm was a ruby red Kelly bag from Hermès. While Shayk seems to prefer her all-black croc Birkin nowadays—she even used it once as a dog holder—she’s been rocking this exact Kelly bag since as far back as 2016. Shayk slung a roomy black tote over her other shoulder that she paired with a more structured keep-all. Between her “throw everything in here” tote bags and her dainty Kelly, Shayk struck the perfect balance between form and function with her accessories.

The unexpected pairing makes sense. Not only is Shayk a top model, she’s also a dog mom and an actual mom to 7-year-old Lea, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper. She could have conceivably stashed the totes inside her Kelly bag for a chic lunch and still have something to stick her groceries in after. Her actual outfit consisted of a polka dot sundress from Ciao Lucia, futuristic racing glasses, and a pair of her go-to black boots.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Accessories have recently become a focus of Shayk’s almost daily dog walks around Manhattan. Last week, the model continued her penchant for wearing towering heeled boots around the city by sporting a pair of knee-high Margiela Tabis. Her shoulder candy, a five-figure quilted Chanel bag, added a bright pop of red to her monochrome outfit.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Versions of Shayk’s Kelly bag go for upwards of $30,000 on secondhand retailers currently, meaning most will need to cough up quite a bit to replicate the model’s latest outfit. If that price tag is a little steep, those at home can simply follow the model’s rulebook with items already in their closets.

Just wear some sort of medium-sized statement bag on one arm—preferably in an extra bright color like scarlet red or lemon yellow—and your favorite, beat-up tote bag on the other.