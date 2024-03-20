Did you ever wonder what Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus might look like with a Mob Wife makeover? Probably not, but supermodel Irina Shayk is here to give you an idea of what that might entail anyway. During a recent beachfront getaway, Shayk leaned into the mob wife aesthetic with lots of leopard, sheer fabric, s plunging neckline, and the subtle hint of an exposed thong.

The supermodel slipped into a diaphanous spaghetti strap number that, truly, could have doubled as a chic party dress as much as a stylish coverup. The dress featured a low-cut bodice that was accented by some slight ruching and a curve-hugging silhouette. But what really gave the piece its Mob Wife qualities was the all-over animal print coupled with the semi-sheer fabric which offered a peek at the model’s tiny black underwear.

Yes, this is one of the more pared-back versions of the Mob Wife trend we’ve seen recently. Especially compared to, say, Shayk’s model pal Emily Ratajkowski who styled a plunging going out top with a leopard skirt or Kim Kardashian’s topless moment during Paris Fashion Week. But Shayk was situated on the beach after all, so it was perhaps a wise decision to focus on her dress’s animal pattern rather than allowing herself to get bogged down by a fussy silhouette.

@irinashayk

Fittingly, the Russian beauty accessorized her look with a matching headscarf and what appeared to be a black bikini top.

@irinashayk

Shayk feels like a natural fit for the Mob Wife trend. She’s always been one to take plenty of risk with her personal style (remember when she wore a sheer Gucci bra and matching thong to Cannes?) but it seems like her latest outfit has been in the making for some time. Last month, the supermodel took her dog for a walk in New York City while wearing a sheer lace maxi dress that she paired with a leopard trench coat. Clearly, Shayk can sport the trend in various climates—the New York City cold or on a beach befitting Venus herself.

Nowadays, you don’t need gaudy gold jewelry or teased-out blonde hair to be a Mob Wife. As Shayk’s latest look proved, a statement animal print will more than suffice.