Irina Shayk Styles a Simple White Tee Into Evening Wear

Don’t let anyone tell you that a white tee can’t be black tie appropriate. With the right styling, anything is possible. Take Irina Shayk’s latest outfit for exanple. On Monday night, the Russian model attended a Swarovski event on the upper east side of Manhattan wearing a look that could easily switch from day to night with just a pair of opera gloves. Under a simple crew neck t-shirt, Shayk wore a fitted, black maxi skirt.

Shayk kept her makeup natural and left her hair down, but she was wearing one of the jewelry brand’s elaborate creations around her neck for extra flare.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Model Emily Ratajkowski was also in attendance and she posted a TikTok of herself with Shayk. In the video, EmRata records Shayk as the the audio plays a clip emphasizing the pronunciation of her last name, a shortened version of Shaykhlislamova. Shayk bursts into laughter as she hears EmRata’s TikTok sound choice.

It was recently reported that Shayk has reconnected with her ex, Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares one child, Lea De Seine. The couple are allegedly trying to expand their family together, having found that they have a great co-parenting relationship.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

A source told People earlier in November that they had “started hanging out more together” after some time exploring on different paths.

“Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him,” the source added. “Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.”

He is “on board to expand their family,” another source told Page Six last week. Though the couple is supposedly trying for another child, “marriage is probably not on the table.”

“Bradley seems to have a European laissez-faire attitude towards the institution,” the insider explained.