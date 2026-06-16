Though Sam Nivola and Iris Apatow’s joint redcarpet appearances may be few and far between, this week the couple made an exception to step out together at the Taormina Film Festival. Both Gen-Z stars were especially polished for the fifth day of this year’s festival in Italy (Nivola is serving as head of the student and youth juries in its “Glances of Sicily” short film competition).

For the occasion, Apatow stepped out in a flowing Dôen dress. Her silky, pale yellow Amorette style featured an allover green paisley print for a subtle hint of swirling patterns. Tied upper straps and an adjustable tied waistline—each featuring tonal green and brown trim—completed the piece. The youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann paired her dress with glossy, dark blue patent leather ballet flats, topped with thin bows for a hint of feminine whimsy.

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Meanwhile, Nivola—the son of actors Emilt Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola—was sharply suited for the occasion in a chic Dior ensemble, featuring a cropped black blazer and high-waisted trousers over a white button-down shirt. The set was smoothly streamlined with a set of smooth, round-toed black leather loafers. A slightly worn brown leather Dior belt—complete with a silver-toned “CD” buckle— cinched the White Lotus star’s look together.

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Together, the pair shared an especially sharp moment on the red carpet. With clean silhouettes and elegant, tonal colors, both Nivola and Apatow showed a classic side to their versatile dressing methods that was formal, mature, and a perfect fit for the cinema-focused festival.

The moment marked the latest romantic moment for Nivola and Aparow. Most recently, the couple—who have been dating since 2024–took the next step in their relationship and moved in together in New York City’s East Village. “I was really happy to just move in with my boyfriend,” Apatow told Nylon in April, after moving from her longtime hometown of Los Angeles. “I was super happy, but I also felt lost: ‘I don’t know what’s happening and I don’t know how to use the train yet. I am just confused.’”