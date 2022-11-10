wmIt’s no secret that acting legend Isabelle Huppert is one of the chicest women on the planet. At 69 years old, she is one of the leading authorities on French Women style—whether she’s wearing classic Chanel or, more recently, cutting-edge Balenciaga. Whatever she wears, she knows how to make it her own.

It’s also no surprise, at least to those in the fashion world, that under creative director Jonathon Anderson, Loewe knows how to make a must-have pair of sunglasses. Like many of Anderson’s creations for the house, there exists a sense of whimsy and innovation, and his unconventional silhouette have become the sunnies of choice among certain hipper circles. Huppert’s is a face we never quite expected to see them on—but when she stepped out in Paris this week with a pair, she pulled them off with ease.

Huppert was on hand for the unveiling of the Loewe-designed Christmas decorations at Le Printemps, the legendary Parisian department store. She arrived to the red carpet wearing the brand’s Inflated mask sunglasses in an unapologetic shade of bright red (which also happened to match the sweater she wore under a gray suit). Anderson has had a recent design infatuation with balloons and inflation—his take on glasses plumps up your typical silhouette into an almost pillowy texture. Naturally, she finished the outfit with one of the brand’s go-to puzzle bags.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Huppert was joined at the event by another style legend: Naomi Campbell. Perhaps the supermodel has seen Cate Blanchett’s recent performance in Tár, because she showed up in voluminous powersuiting reminiscent of that character’s own statement dressing. Campbell, too, topped her ensemble off with a pair of the brand’s sunglasses; hers were a cat-eye silouhette.