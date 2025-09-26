The 7 New It Bags of Fall 2025

Leather goods are often a luxury brand’s lifeblood. While creative directors can flex and have fun with their ready-to-wear collections, more often than not, the bags and accessories are keeping even the biggest names afloat. That’s why, every season, most designers send a slew of new bags down the runway, hoping one will become the next Birkin, Jackie, or Galleria. It’s an ideal situation for any bag ladies out there—those of us who have a closet solely for all of our totes, clutches, and top handles. And this season, bag aficionados are getting especially well-fed, with a whole lineup of new designs just waiting to be filled with lipsticks and wallets. Some of the latest offerings are new takes on old favorites, while others are completely original silhouettes you’ll wonder how you ever survived without. All of them, though, are exceptionally covetable, and we’re betting at least a few of these will reach It bag status soon (if they haven’t already).

Louis Vuitton Express

When Louis Vuitton releases a new bag, you need to take note. The brand has an extremely impressive track record with designs including the Neverfull, Pouchette, and Capucines, and their latest, the Express, has all the characteristics to reach a similar echelon. A bit of an amalgamation of other LV classics, the Express was actually the original name of the Speedy, and in many ways, the new design mimics the iconic mini duffle. This version features a softer construction, as well as body bands reminiscent of the Keepall. The accessory comes in three sizes and a variety of colors, including the classic black and monogrammed version seen on Emma Stone above.

Marni Tulipea

If you want something a little bit different, look no further than Marni’s new Tulipea bag. First revealed at the brand’s fall 2025 show, the bag has now been seen on the arms of Mia Goth, Katie Holmes, and Amanda Seyfried. Taking its name from the tulip, the accessory draws on Marni’s ongoing relationship with florals, pulling inspiration from the sculptural shape of a petal. There is a slight retro feel to the bag, with its gathered sides and bulbous silhouette. The large suede and snakeskin Tulipea that Goth had in Venice bears an especially ’70s look. If you want something more decidedly modern, it also comes in a smaller style, as well as a medium size, which features longer top-handle straps.

Valentino Panthea

If It bags are qualified by the number of It girls seen wearing them, Valentino’s Panthea tops the pyramid. Jenna Ortega, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more stars have been seen holding the new accessory this summer. It even has Andy Sachs’s seal of approval—Anne Hathaway has been photographed carrying the Panthea on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 multiple times. It’s not surprising that the style has hit a nerve; it’s basically the perfect shoulder bag. From afar, it’s simple, but a look up close reveals some unique details. Shiny and matte nappa leather combine to form a chevron patchwork pattern, while enamel feline heads adorned with Swarovski crystals add a quirky touch. Plus, the Panthea is versatile, with both chain handles and a removable, studded leather strap.

Chloé Paddington

The Paddington is a unique addition to this list because it’s not exactly new. The Chloé Paddington was first introduced during the spring 2005 season by then-creative director Phoebe Philo. It was immensely popular and favored by Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Lindsay Lohan, and more of the aughts’ biggest stars, and the style sold out during pre-order, eventually becoming one of the brand’s best-selling products from the decade, according to WWD. Now-creative director Chemena Kamali set out to recapture that lighting in a bottle with a Paddington reissue during her own fall 2025 presentation. And all signs are pointing to more success. The Paddington has just become available for purchase, but in the months since its runway debut, stars from all industries have adopted the accessory as their go-to. Tyla, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Doechii, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and more have been spotted sporting the Paddington. In fact, Jenner was joined by White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood in the Paddington’s recent David Sims-shot campaign. And now, you can finally make it yours.

Celine New Luggage

Another reissue making waves recently is Celine’s New Luggage bag, which the brand’s creative director, Michael Rider, sent down the runway at his debut show in July. Funnily enough, like the Paddington, the bag’s original design is also courtesy of Phoebe Philo. She created it not long after she took over the post as Celine’s creative director in 2008, and the design quickly blew up. Soon, it was in the hands of the Olsen twins, the Kardashians, Rihanna, and Gwyneth Paltrow. But as it often goes for trendy bags, the Phantom, as Philo’s design was called, soon went out of style and was relegated to the back of the closet (or sold on TheRealReal). Now, Rider is bringing the bag back to its original glory with a bit of a design update. His Luggage, titled the Smile Variety, is shorter, with even wider wings than the original Phantom. It also features an upturned zipper on the body, hence the name. Right now, the New Luggage is only available in black and brown, but hopefully, we will soon get the deep reds, bright blues, and strong greens of the original design.

Longchamp Épure XS Tote Bag

Everyone needs a good tote bag. In fact, everyone needs multiple tote bags—at the very least, a large size for work and a smaller one for when you’re running errands or grabbing a drink with friends. Longchamp long ago mastered the big tote with its Le Pliage style, which the house launched in 1993—now, the family-owned brand is focusing on a smaller version, and they’ve once again nailed it with the Épure XS Tote. After appearing in the brand’s fall 2025 collection, the accessory has already become a favorite of Alexa Chung, who has been seen carrying it multiple times this summer. With an easy-to-grab top handle and a convenient shoulder strap, the piece is super versatile. Plus, who says totes need to be ludicrously capacious? The Épure’s slim shape keeps it easy to handle and chic.

Alo Voyage Duffel

Yes, Alo is getting into the bag game beyond its tie-dye totes. While you may be quick to write it off as just an athleisure brand, Alo’s new lineup of bags is worth a second look—specifically, the Voyage Duffel. The piece remains in Alo’s wheelhouse as an elevated take on a gym bag, but you can take the Voyage anywhere. It’s made of calfskin leather, offered in three colors, and works well for travel (or a trip around the block, à la Katie Holmes). If the Duffel is a little too cumbersome for you, the Daily Voyage sports a similar look in a much smaller size, making it perfect for everyday use. Right now, Alo’s bag collection is only available in select stores, but products can be purchased online through Alo’s private client team.