Janelle Monáe has made a name for herself as an actress, with standout roles in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, and as a musician, with hits like “Make Me Feel” and “I Like That.” Though throughout her various ventures, Monáe has not diverged from her sartorial preferences, which include a love of classic tuxedos, graphic prints, and always, a black and white color palette.
The Kansas-native has a penchant for American designers like Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, and Christian Siriano (whose playful, sculptural creations she has worn on several red carpets). But she also isn't a stranger to the world of couture, having worn intricate ensembles from the likes of Elie Saab, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier. And while black and white are certainly her go-to, she also is one to incorporate hints of golds and silvers as well as a top hat, hood, or glittering headpiece for good measure. Here, a look back at the singer-turned-actress’s most memorable looks on the red carpet.