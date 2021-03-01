Like mother, like daughter, they always say. That adage might also extend to those who are in the television family, especially when it comes to Mad Men mother-daughter duo January Jones and Kiernan Shipka.

Since the 2021 Golden Globes are mostly virtual, most celebrities are playing dress-up while watching the show at home. And in Jones's case, she reached into the back of her closet to pull out an old dress she wore to the ceremony in 2011, when Mad Men was nominated for Best Drama TV Series.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," Jones captioned her Instagram photo of herself reprising her red Versace gown. Her television daughter, played by Shipka, promptly commented, "omfg yes."

Then, Shipka played along. "I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," Shipka wrote in a caption for a photo of herself wearing the same outfit she wore when she attended the 2011 Golden Globes. Her plum-colored Papo d'Anjo dress may look a little young on the 21-year-old, but it still fits.

Image via Kiernan Shipka's Instagram

Over the years, both actresses have reunited on and off the red carpet, and showed off their special bond on social media. While Betty and Sally Draper may not have had the healthiest relationship, at least Shipka and Jones still get along.