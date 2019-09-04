Former Mad Men co-stars Kiernan Shipka and January Jones have reunited for Rodarte’s new lookbook. The photos, a portrait series designed to unveil the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, include a wide swath of talent: Rodarte fave Kirsten Dunst (who remains under-appreciated elsewhere ), Lili Reinhart , Gabrielle Union, the sisters Haim, Yalitza Aparicio, Rowan Blanchard, Maya Erskine, Margaret Qualley, Alexa Demie of Euphoria , Maggie Rogers, Kilo Kish, King Princess, and more. The photos, shot by Daria Kobayashi Ritch, are ethereally beautiful, as is the Rodarte way. And they brought Sally and Betty back together! Has Matthew Weiner seen this?

“As we’ve become more confident and comfortable in our design voice and really seeing what our personality is within the design world, it’s been really nice to think artistically about creating a world behind each collection,” Rodarte co-designer Laura Mulleavy told Vogue Runway .

“We wanted to create painted portraits,” she added, saying that references for the collection included works by the Surrealists. “In the end the images have that quality, not knowing whether or not someone has been painted or photographed.”

In their portrait, Shipka and Jones are dressed á la seasons one-through-three Betty Draper, pre-Francis. Both sport elegant, early sixties-style strapless gowns, accessorized with pearl-laden tulle gloves. The only thing missing is a cigarette holder and one of Don’s alcoholic outbursts. The AMC marketing team must be so very overjoyed.

Ah, Betty and Sally. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” etc. They didn’t exactly get along, but they did have their moments! Like that one time that they smoked a cigarette together in the car and Sally gazed out the window and said, fairly accurately, that her father never gave her anything. Or those few episodes after Betty was diagnosed with lung cancer. We hope they are both watching tv, somewhere, happily, together.