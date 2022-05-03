Jared Leto Twins With Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala

The last time Jared Leto showed up on the Met Gala red carpet, he was carrying an exact replica of his own head. This year, he showed up with a full-on twin—in the form of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele. Leto, of course, may be the single biggest celebrity muse associated with Michele’s run at Gucci, and almost exclusively wears the brand’s clothing on the red carpet. Of course, the fact that the pair have begun to resemble each other hasn’t been lost on the fashion crowd either, and apparently the pair don’t mind the comparisons.

Every detail of the outfits, right down to the gloves, bowties, sunglasses, and hair clips were exactly the same.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michele first tapped Leto to appear in ads for Gucci’s Guilty fragrance back in 2016, and the pair’s creative relationship has only continued to grow. They even occasionally garden together. But this is the first time they’ve intentionally matched.

“I never really wore Gucci. I never did,” Leto once told GQ back in 2016. “Alessandro has really done the impossible. He’s taken this classic brand and really turned it completely around and taken it in a direction that was so unexpected. [Alessandro and I] met and became friends here in L.A., and then we got to know each other and he asked me to do this. It was really organic and not the way this stuff normally happens.”