FASHION

How to Style Jelly Flats for Summer 2025

The nostalgic shoe style has made it to the runway—and become a trend-to-wardrobe essential in the process.

by Laura Jackson Nalle
various pairs of jelly flats and sandals
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On a late September morning in Paris, the jelly flat made its grand return to the fashion scene. During The Row’s pre-fall 2024 show in September 2023, models sported the nostalgic (yet still divisive) ’90s shoe in shades of tomato red, baby blue, and dark brown. The styles were paired with oversize trench coats, capris, plain white T-shirts, and the highly coveted (and perennially out-of-stock) Margaux tote bag. Since then, the Olsen-twin-approved flat has taken on many different shapes, like flip-flops, minimalist mules, and fisherman sandals. Other high-fashion brands like Chloé and Tory Burch are getting in on the trend with riffs of their own.

Jellies have also garnered the celebrity and street-style stamp of approval: Jennifer Lawrence is a particularly big fan of The Row’s PVC flats in all colorways, pairing hers with lived-in blue jeans and breezy button-ups, plus matching linen sets. Sofia Richie Grainge has been known to slip into pairs of PVC flip-flops with stylish swimwear or easy, daytime dresses. It’s official: jelly sandals and flats have officially transitioned from trend to tried-and-true wardrobe essential. Scroll on to discover more sought-after jelly sandals, along with 10 timeless ways to style the warm-weather staple.

For Transitional-Weather Commutes

Fall’s cool air will be here before we know it. For the ultimate transitional outfit, start with St. Agni’s crisp poplin dress layered underneath Banana Republic’s roomy suede blazer. A beachy shell cord necklace like Éliou’s gives the look an of-the-moment feel, as does Toteme’s geometric scarf (to be tied around the waist, of course). Tory Burch’s cherry red jelly mules add the perfect burst of color.

crinkled cotton-blend poplin halterneck maxi dress
$460
St. Agni
mellow Mary Jane jelly mules
$200
Tory Burch
Heritage suede jacket
$598
Banana Republic
Barn mini tote bag
$870
The Row
wrap necklace
$220
Éliou
geometric monogram silk scarf
$220
Toteme

For Sunny Weekend Strolls

If an afternoon of window shopping and matcha sipping is on the docket, slide into Christopher Esber’s baby blue PVC flip-flops, paired with Magda Butrym’s crochet-trim tank top and Esse Studio’s poplin maxi skirt in classic black. The summer sun has plans to stick around, after all.

crocheted lace-trimmed ribbed jersey tank
$740
Magda Butrym
Jo PVC flip flops
$300
Shop on Net-a-Porter
gathered organic cotton-poplin and stretch-knit maxi skirt
$450
Shop on Net-a-Porter
ceramic earrings
$1,180
Shop on Neiman Marcus
Florence 25 leather tote
$2,290
Shop on Net-a-Porter
Lantern straw hat
$78
Madewell

Running an Errand or Two

Steve Madden’s tomato-red jelly flats add a playful yet polished touch to your trip to the grocery store or dry cleaner. Style yours with Proenza Schouler’s plaid button-down, Wardrobe.NYC’s white poplin fisherman pants, and sleek jewels from Khaite and Lié Studio. Hat Attack’s raffia tote is just large enough to store all the goodies you’ll pick up along the way.

Bronwen checked twill shirt
$1,090
Shop on Net-a-Porter
Grove flats
$60
Steve Madden
fisherman pants
$900
Wardrobe.NYC
Mary tote
$198
Hat Attack
Shadow bracelet
$1,800
Khaite
Betty pendant necklace
$430
Lié Studio

For Rooftop Cocktails

Glide into golden hour wearing Kallmeyer’s citron chiffon maxi skirt with Róhe’s asymmetric top and a pair of dark burgundy jelly mules from Vince. Dries Van Noten’s scarf tote makes a chic statement, as do festive summer jewels from Renata Q and Sophie Buhai. Now all that’s missing is a neon-orange drink in your hand. Cheers!

asymmetric jersey top
$425
Róhe
Barcelona jelly flats
$225
Vince
Alyse asymmetric pleated silk-chiffon maxi skirt
$790
Kallmeyer
Oblon crocheted seashell necklace
$395
Renata Q
leather-trimmed printed twill tote
$950
Dries Van Noten
Dripping Stone silver quartz earrings
$715
Sophie Buhai

For the Road Trip Out East

Embrace a sportier look that still skews fashion-forward this summer. Try Cos’s cool clear PVC jelly flats paired with Gucci’s nylon shell skort in preppy navy. Maria McManus’s sultry laced tank top anchors the look, while accessories—such as Jil Sander’s bamboo-handle bag and shell jewelry from Chan Luu—keep things right on theme for all your end-of-summer festivities.

satin-twill and corded lace camisole
$690
Maria McManus
cut-out jelly ballet flats
$99
Cos
layered shell mini skirt
$1,700
Gucci
Goji small bamboo bag
$2,390
Jil Sander
Cowrie leather charm necklace
$350
Chan Luu
sardine and fishbone earrings
$185
Éliou

For Your Nine-to-Five

Stuck in the office this summer? No worries—Cos’s cute cropped cardigan, La Ligne’s voluminous poplin midiskirt, and Ancient Greek’s jelly fisherman sandals lend a touch of cool that’s still sensibly chic. Cos’s woven tote, Dorsey’s gold chain-link necklace, and a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies from Port Tanger are wardrobe essentials.

merino wool short-sleeve cardigan
$149
Cos
Homeria transparent jelly fisherman sandals
$245
Ancient Greek Sandals
Laurence cotton-poplin midi skirt
$325
Gallery hand-woven tote bag
$399
Cos
Mektoub rectangle-frame acetate sunglasses
$405
Port Tanger
Clarette chainlink collar necklace
$600
Dorsey

For Lunch With Mom

Slip into Jeffrey Campbell’s clear PVC jelly flats with Eres’s bright red linen shirt and a pair of loose blue jeans from Re/Done for a weekend look that’s casual, yet still entirely put together. Underneath, layer in Miu Miu’s hot new tank top in collaboration with French basics brand Petit Bateau. Saint Laurent’s netted tote bag and a beaded necklace from Ragbag are subtle outfit enhancers.

L'intemporel Mignonette linen shirt
$465
Eres
Jellz clear jelly slip-on flats
$55
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach pants
$310
Re/Done
woven cord shoulder bag
$1,450
Saint Laurent
x Petit Bateau stretch jersey tank top
$525
Miu Miu
Emberly Tiger's Eye necklace
$300
Ragbag

For a Festive Night Out

You’re going to need something that fabulously fits the glamorous mood of your night out. Enter Proenza Schouler’s butter-yellow draped jersey dress matched with Chloé’s heeled jelly thong sandals. Adorn the outfit with Laoli x Sloan’s cord shell belt, Juju Vera’s stone choker, and Lié Studio’s silver bracelet that’s pure arm candy.

Hallie hammered viscose draped midi dress
$1,690
Proenza Schouler
jelly flat sandals
$590
Chloé
x Sloan shell belt
$395
Laoli
Lola satin shoulder bag
$725
Hunting Season
Athena turquoise collar
$695
Juju Vera
Irene Silver-Plated Onyx Bracelet
$345
Lié Studio

For Your Morning Coffee Run

Embark on your next quest for caffeine in style, dressed in Kallmeyer’s elegant LBD and a pair of jelly flip-flops from Black Suede Studio. Summer jewels from Anni Lu and Cos are perfect for summer—and let’s be honest, for early fall, too.

Maeve pleated cotton-blend twill midi dress
$715
Kallmeyer
Jeli flats
$178
Black Suede Studio
A-line trench coat
$259
Cos
Bateau tote bag
$609
St. Agni
Seaside necklace
$215
Anni Lu
chunky curved bangle
$59
Cos

For Travel-Day Ease

Long day of trains, planes, and automobiles ahead? Kiss your black leggings goodbye and opt for this pair of striped pajama-like pants from Deiji Studios instead. Pair the new closet classic with Another Tomorrow’s menswear-inspired button-down, Gap’s baby blue jelly ballet flats, and one of Liffner’s signature woven totes. Jennifer Behr’s embellished choker will add a hint of sparkle.

organic cotton-poplin shirt
$650
Another Tomorrow
jelly ballet flats
$50
Gap
striped organic cotton-poplin wide-leg pants
$200
Deiji Studios
organic cotton ballerina top
$105
St. Agni
flat leather basket bag
$395
Liffner
Alva collar necklace
$298
Jennifer Behr