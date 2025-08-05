On a late September morning in Paris, the jelly flat made its grand return to the fashion scene. During The Row’s pre-fall 2024 show in September 2023, models sported the nostalgic (yet still divisive) ’90s shoe in shades of tomato red, baby blue, and dark brown. The styles were paired with oversize trench coats, capris, plain white T-shirts, and the highly coveted (and perennially out-of-stock) Margaux tote bag. Since then, the Olsen-twin-approved flat has taken on many different shapes, like flip-flops, minimalist mules, and fisherman sandals. Other high-fashion brands like Chloé and Tory Burch are getting in on the trend with riffs of their own.

Jellies have also garnered the celebrity and street-style stamp of approval: Jennifer Lawrence is a particularly big fan of The Row’s PVC flats in all colorways, pairing hers with lived-in blue jeans and breezy button-ups, plus matching linen sets. Sofia Richie Grainge has been known to slip into pairs of PVC flip-flops with stylish swimwear or easy, daytime dresses. It’s official: jelly sandals and flats have officially transitioned from trend to tried-and-true wardrobe essential. Scroll on to discover more sought-after jelly sandals, along with 10 timeless ways to style the warm-weather staple.

For Transitional-Weather Commutes

Fall’s cool air will be here before we know it. For the ultimate transitional outfit, start with St. Agni’s crisp poplin dress layered underneath Banana Republic’s roomy suede blazer. A beachy shell cord necklace like Éliou’s gives the look an of-the-moment feel, as does Toteme’s geometric scarf (to be tied around the waist, of course). Tory Burch’s cherry red jelly mules add the perfect burst of color.

For Sunny Weekend Strolls

If an afternoon of window shopping and matcha sipping is on the docket, slide into Christopher Esber’s baby blue PVC flip-flops, paired with Magda Butrym’s crochet-trim tank top and Esse Studio’s poplin maxi skirt in classic black. The summer sun has plans to stick around, after all.

Running an Errand or Two

Steve Madden’s tomato-red jelly flats add a playful yet polished touch to your trip to the grocery store or dry cleaner. Style yours with Proenza Schouler’s plaid button-down, Wardrobe.NYC’s white poplin fisherman pants, and sleek jewels from Khaite and Lié Studio. Hat Attack’s raffia tote is just large enough to store all the goodies you’ll pick up along the way.

For Rooftop Cocktails

Glide into golden hour wearing Kallmeyer’s citron chiffon maxi skirt with Róhe’s asymmetric top and a pair of dark burgundy jelly mules from Vince. Dries Van Noten’s scarf tote makes a chic statement, as do festive summer jewels from Renata Q and Sophie Buhai. Now all that’s missing is a neon-orange drink in your hand. Cheers!

For the Road Trip Out East

Embrace a sportier look that still skews fashion-forward this summer. Try Cos’s cool clear PVC jelly flats paired with Gucci’s nylon shell skort in preppy navy. Maria McManus’s sultry laced tank top anchors the look, while accessories—such as Jil Sander’s bamboo-handle bag and shell jewelry from Chan Luu—keep things right on theme for all your end-of-summer festivities.

For Your Nine-to-Five

Stuck in the office this summer? No worries—Cos’s cute cropped cardigan, La Ligne’s voluminous poplin midiskirt, and Ancient Greek’s jelly fisherman sandals lend a touch of cool that’s still sensibly chic. Cos’s woven tote, Dorsey’s gold chain-link necklace, and a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies from Port Tanger are wardrobe essentials.

For Lunch With Mom

Slip into Jeffrey Campbell’s clear PVC jelly flats with Eres’s bright red linen shirt and a pair of loose blue jeans from Re/Done for a weekend look that’s casual, yet still entirely put together. Underneath, layer in Miu Miu’s hot new tank top in collaboration with French basics brand Petit Bateau. Saint Laurent’s netted tote bag and a beaded necklace from Ragbag are subtle outfit enhancers.

For a Festive Night Out

You’re going to need something that fabulously fits the glamorous mood of your night out. Enter Proenza Schouler’s butter-yellow draped jersey dress matched with Chloé’s heeled jelly thong sandals. Adorn the outfit with Laoli x Sloan’s cord shell belt, Juju Vera’s stone choker, and Lié Studio’s silver bracelet that’s pure arm candy.

For Your Morning Coffee Run

Embark on your next quest for caffeine in style, dressed in Kallmeyer’s elegant LBD and a pair of jelly flip-flops from Black Suede Studio. Summer jewels from Anni Lu and Cos are perfect for summer—and let’s be honest, for early fall, too.

For Travel-Day Ease

Long day of trains, planes, and automobiles ahead? Kiss your black leggings goodbye and opt for this pair of striped pajama-like pants from Deiji Studios instead. Pair the new closet classic with Another Tomorrow’s menswear-inspired button-down, Gap’s baby blue jelly ballet flats, and one of Liffner’s signature woven totes. Jennifer Behr’s embellished choker will add a hint of sparkle.