Jenna Ortega Wears a Mini Version of Demi Moore’s Broken Glass Dress

Demi Moore had one of her more poignant dressing moments of this past awards season when she showed up to the premiere of her body horror film, The Substance, in a shattered dress from Oscar de la Renta. Perhaps Jenna Ortega, the star of the new A24 comedy horror Death of a Unicorn, was paying attention. She appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night in a mini version of Moore’s memorable premiere look.

Of course, actors wearing the same dress is nothing new in Hollywood. But Ortega made her own alterations to Moore’s floor-length gown. Her strapless look featured a rosette detail along the bust with the hem ending just above the knee. The dresses were also designed with slightly different facades—Moore’s was more concentrated compared to Ortega’s which had a slight sheer effect to it. The actor paired her artful look with a dark lip and burgundy shoes.

@oscardelarenta

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This stained glass-inspired technique was first introduced by Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia a few seasons back. The embroidery technique involves stitching dozens of reflective panels together. It’s something the brand calls a “new House-signature.”

Moore and her stylist Brad Goreski were drawn to the brand’s stained glass not only for its striking appearance but also for its connection to The Substance. For those yet to see the Oscar-winning film, it comments on beauty standards within Hollywood—something which Moore “shattered” with her dress. The actor later slipped into another mosaic dress, that one from McQueen, for the 2025 BAFTAs.

Ortega, for her part, was probably drawn to the dark, almost burgundy color of this dress more than its thematic connotations. Dark reds have been a go-to for Ortega, who is working with the stylist Enrique Melendez, throughout her press tour for Death of a Unicorn. She’s worn everything from burgundy hot pants and matching stockings to sheer tops paired with office skirts.