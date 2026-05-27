Jennie Gives Classic Chanel Codes A Risqué Twist

As Matthieu Blazy has proven numerous times since taking the reigns at Chanel, traditional brand codes are always open for a modern makeover. That ethos is also shared by house ambassador Jennie. During the brand’s second Métiers d’Art 2026 show in Seoul, South Korea, the Blackpink star stepped out with a sleek take on classic Chanel details.

Jennie arrived for the show at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha in a navy outfit from Chanel’s cruise 2027 collection. Her Blazy-designed look featured a plunging, backless navy top with nautical white trim, seemingly in the same silhouette as a one-piece swimsuit. Cinched by a gold metal accent shaped like the brand’s “double C” logo, the piece smoothly matched a pair of high-waisted navy pants with two rows of braided gold buttons. Though originally worn as a suit on the runway, Jennie gave the look her own twist by removing its matching jacket, which she nonchalantly carried like an accessory instead.

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Chanel cruise 2026. Courtesy of Chanel

Blazy’s experimental accessories for Chanel also brought a playful touch to Jennie’s look. The singer carried a fluffy, spotted version of the brand’s cargo-pocketed Chanel 25 handbag, which originally walked the brand’s first Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York City. A dash of sparkle came from a braided statement bracelet, which was strung with clear round beads and dangling miniature pearl charms in a glamorous reference to the label’s signature stone. Jennie’s look was smoothly finished with black leather pointed-toe pumps, as well as gold starburst post earrings tipped with gleaming crystals.

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With a combination of updates to Chanel’s longtime house codes, Jennie displayed a dynamic take on the brand’s traditional staples. Her outfit showed a beachy, nautical revamp of the brand’s signature gold buttons, pearls, and matching sets. All of those sophisticated, ladylike elements have been interpreted in eclectic and thematic ways by Blazy, adding another layer to the house’s creative history under past creative directors Virginie Viard, Karl Lagerfeld, and Chanel herself.

So far, Blazy has showcased a new take on Chanel’s classic look at every turn. Since taking the helm at the brand, he’s shown collections inspired by the solar system, metamorphosis (including mushrooms and birds), construction, and the streets of New York City—plus a sun-drenched jaunt to Biarritz. With buzzy critical reception and widespread shopping appeal, it’s clear that his vision for the label already has mass traction—and will only pick up speed as the year continues.