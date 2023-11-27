The phenomenon of the “naked” dress might be dominated by barely-there styles and mesh fabrics, but over the weekend, Jennie Kim provided her own elegant solution to the risky look. On Friday, the K-pop star attended an event for W Korea in a flesh-toned evening dress from Australian designer Alex Perry.

The dress was designed in a clingy, gauze-like fabric which almost perfectly matched the star’s complexion. And while that detail certainly gave the strapless look much of its “naked” qualities, the form-fitting silhouette didn’t hurt either. The fairly simple shape was heightened thanks to ruched detailing that started loosely at the waist and gradually become more prominent towards the bottom. Jennie styled the piece with pointed platform heels from Amina Muaddi and posed for photos in a pair of thin black sunglasses. Never one to complicate things, Jennie went with understated glam and a long, sleek hair style to round out the look.

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have laid out a rather simple playbook for the “naked” dress. Usually, it’s in some sort of skin-toned fabric and layered on top of similarly colored undergarments. But Jennie’s version has an entirely different feel. For starters, the longer length and opaque fabric brought the look in a different, more wearable direction. The addition of gloves and a contrasting statement shoe gave things even more of an evening-time feel, too.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Jennie showed off just how versatile her style is as she, and her Blackpink bandmates, was honored with Honorary MBEs by King Charles. To accept the medal (which she said she will try on at home), the 27-year-old looked buttoned up in a black and white tweed set from Chanel. The night prior, Jennie showed off even more to attend a banquet honoring South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeo. The star dazzled in a white strapless gown from bridal designer Lihi Hod that she paired with diamond ear cuffs and a sparkly clutch. Whether she’s in a “naked” look or gracing the corridors of Buckingham Palace, Jennie surely knows how to make a statement.

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images