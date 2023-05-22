Blackpink’s Jennie Embraces Old Hollywood Style for Her Cannes Debut

It was a night of firsts for Blackpink member Jennie Kim on Monday. Not only did the K-Pop star make her Cannes debut, but she did so while for premiere of The Idol, the upcoming HBO show which features her acting debut as well, more or less marking the singer’s official turn to Hollywood. Of course, a night such as that calls for quite the dress, so the pop star affectionately referred to as “Human Chanel” looked to Chanel, of course, and chose a classic, old Hollywood style to help usher her into the world of acting.

Jennie wore a white lace dress from Chanel’s spring/summer 2020 couture collection, originally modeled on the runway by Kaia Gerber. The knee-length dress features a skirt and bodice of white lace, with a tulle underlay, allowing for an adorable, vintage silhouette. Jennie opted to wear the black tulle tulle sleeves off her shoulders, and added a black bow in her hair to match the ones on her peeptoe heels.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The pop star-turned-actress joined the rest of the show’s cast at the top on the red carpet’s steps as they celebrated the premiere of their long-awaited show. Jennie was joined by Troye Sivan, as well as Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, who also wore Chanel for the evening, though opted for one inspired be a sequin mini dress from the fall/winter 1994 collection.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

There were some rumors that Jennie would use the opportunity of the red carpet to debut her alleged relationship with BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, as the two were seen in Paris together last week, and V is attending the festival with Celine. Alas, Jennie decided to enjoy her big moment solo, likely knowing that a relationship debut of that magnitude would eclipse her milestone.