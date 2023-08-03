Just a few hours after Charli XCX was spotted filming some sort of visual in front of a hot pink convertible, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim seemed to want to try things out in the fast lane, too. On Instagram, the 27-year-old shared various snaps posing next to a sleek black Porsche. And while, yes, the sports car was something to marvel at, we were more concerned with Jennie’s interesting (and sort of on theme?) outfit choice.

For the outing, Jennie went with a mini halter dress from LA-based label ERL. The piece’s sprawling garphic, interestingly, depicted the White House, Lincoln Memorial, and the Capitol Building with “Washington DC” and “Vote” written across the front in airbrushed letters.

From there, Jennie added in a pair of blue and white pieces to coordinate with the palette of her dress. A blue self-portrait bow bag hung on her shoulder as she switched between Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses and a navy baseball cap in a few of the snaps. But it was her etxremely chunky footwear choice that was definitely the focus.

She wore a pair of Spidi XPD boots that had some pretty serious design features. The cushioned boots are made with function in mind and have a silver toe cap, replaceable sliders, and white and black detailing.

Balenciaga unveiled a similar race-ready pair during the fall/winter 2020 season, but Jennie’s aren’t just for aesthetics. According to the brand’s website, the boots are “ideal for mid to high level sport riders.” Has Jennie been a secret motorcyclist all along?

Jennie Kim wears an ERL halter knit dress and self-portrait bag in a photo posted to her Instagram.

Brands and fashion girls are no stranger to the moto-chic style—just look at any of Diesel’s recent runway shows or pieces worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian. But Jennie’s recent look seemed to have something different about it. Perfect for a photo shoot at 5 and a race around the track at 7.

Shop Jennie’s Picks: